Black Dragon Capital's Louis Hernandez Jr. announces new funding for market leading open API based Intelligent payments platform, Payveris

"I'm so very proud of the faith and trust the industry has put in Payveris, its leadership team and unique money movement platform. When we founded the company, we wanted to solve some of the most significant issues faced by the financial industry and to help an industry we are a part of and care deeply about. With accelerated market acceptance and additional funding, we are well positioned for the future," said Hernandez, who is principal founder of Payveris and a member of its board of directors.

Payveris' healthy investor base includes Silicon Valley-based Mosaik Partners, which led the D-round funding, joined by institutional investors Connecticut Innovations and Advantage Capital, private equity firm Black Dragon Capital, and other well recognized industry leaders.

"We are pleased with the continued progress and momentum of Payveris and are happy to see continued strong support from investors. The company is well positioned for future growth," said David Dame, chairman of the board at Payveris.

Founded in 2011, Payveris has grown into a market leading company that enables financial institutions to simplify and innovate their digital payments delivery systems while significantly reducing operating costs. Its cloud-based software platform allows customers of banks and credit unions to move their money using smartphones, personal computers and other handheld technology almost instantly. More than 240 financial institutions and fintech companies use the platform.

"I'm excited and humbled at the support we enjoy from our growing client base and investors to continue to allow us to lead the industry innovation in our open architecture software. Our cloud based, real-time and intelligent payment platform is rapidly becoming the industry standard and allowing our clients to compete and win. We are grateful for the continued financial support of our investors," said Ron Bergamesca, CEO at Payveris.

Black Dragon Capital is a private equity firm based in Miami with a focus on growth investments, particularly in digital commerce, financial services and media technology. Black Dragon's team of industry professionals have significant operational experience, strong financial backgrounds, proven track records of success and investment experience, ranging from startups to billion-dollar organizations in both public and private vehicles. The company leverages its network expertise and deep domain knowledge to assist in accelerating growth and profits in selected markets – all while working closely with entrepreneurs. Learn more at blackdragoncap.com.

Payveris is the creator of The MoveMoney Platform(SM), an Open API cloud-based platform enabling FIs to control, simplify + extend digital money movement capabilities to any application/device while lowering user experience friction, significantly reducing operating costs & future-proofing the IT investment. Shift from a product-centric digital payments model to a platform-centric model today! Visit www.payveris.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Gina Rogoto, 424-538-5992

grogoto@blackdragoncap.com

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

Related Links

http://www.blackdragoncap.com

