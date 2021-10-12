Black Dragon Capital(SM) Completes Fundraising of $386 Million

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC", "Black Dragon℠"), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, today announced the culmination of its $386 Million Fundraise which included multiple forms of capital.

The successful fundraising was led by high-net-worth individuals, institutional professionals, family offices, private equity leaders, proven business executives, and backed by Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. himself, a serial entrepreneur with several successful exits, who believes in leading by example. This reflects BDC's continued growth and expansion in Assets Under Management (AUM), Enterprise Value (EV) under management, and operational capabilities.

Black Dragon℠ is comprised of professionals who have proven operational and investment success in the sectors they invest in. This unique combination provides all the investment and transaction knowledge of most PE firms, combined with critical operation skills and insights required to build great companies. Black Dragon has already completed key acquisitions from its latest fundraise including a side-car investment of Grass Valley, a trusted end-to-end media ecosystem of reliable, open standards-based solutions and a primary fund acquisition of Naveo Commerce, a leading international end-to-end eCommerce, order management and digital fulfilment solution.

"We are pleased with the continued growth of Black Dragon Capital℠ and its portfolio companies. I am building Black Dragon Capital the way I've built companies, with the best, most diverse teams, operationally skilled and focused on solving the most complicated industry problems in our targeted sectors. At our core, our entire team are business builders. Our unique industry relationships have resulted in proprietary deal flow and an ability to see opportunities that others may miss, generating well above market returns," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠. "I'm so proud of our team and the work that we've accomplished together."

Black Dragon Capital℠ has a completely different approach to investing by combining deep domain operating expertise with proven investment success. In order to drive significantly better returns, the firm believes that deep domain and operational expertise, reflected in its proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠, provides a proven framework for creating market-leading software companies. Its model is working, BDC has proven that emerging and diverse-led teams can scale and grow faster than industry standards by growing the enterprise value of assets under management from approximately $20 Million to approximately $800 Million over the course of three years.

"We are excited and humbled by the trust and confidence of our investors and their continued financial support. We focus on complicated mid-market technology investments that are in high growth areas but disrupted by accelerated digitization, and navigating these opportunities successfully creates significant value," said Dan Consigli, CFO and Partner at Black Dragon Capital℠.

Contact info:

Gina Rogoto

Black Dragon Capital℠, LLC

[email protected]

+1 (305) 539-9415



About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by Louis Hernandez Jr., who has compiled a diverse team who has a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit™. They have an enterprise value of current assets under management of approximately $800M USD.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com.

