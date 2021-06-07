Black Dragon Capital(SM) Portfolio Company Naveo Commerce Continues Impressive expansion with signing of Denmark's Top Retailer Salling Group

MIAMI, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, congratulated portfolio company Naveo Commerce, a unique end-to-end eCommerce, OMS, and fulfilment technology provider based in United Kingdom, on its partnership with Salling Group, Denmark's largest grocery retailer.

"I'm really excited about Naveo Commerce's partnership with Salling group. Their emphasis on diversity and service to over 11 million customer's per week is impressive. Naveo's advanced cloud native eCommerce platform will allow them to serve their community for years to come. Black Dragon is very pleased to have helped create an emerging market leader in Naveo," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

Black Dragon Capital℠ partners with entrepreneurs to accelerate their growth and create more value to investors using a proprietary toolset from former operational leaders who are also savvy investors in a way entrepreneurs understand and appreciate. The Black Dragon Toolkit℠ has a proven track record of navigating the digital disruption of mid-market technology companies and creating market leaders. The Toolkit℠ has been hardened over decades of operating and investing in technology sectors, and Naveo Commerce success story is evidence that their methodology delivers in building market leading companies.

"Our Headless Commerce and Distributed Order Management solutions are the perfect fit for Salling Group and its digital transformation efforts, by offering a sophisticated system capable to support such a complex deployment," said Moris Chemtov, Global CEO of Naveo Commerce.

Salling Group is one of the largest and most socially responsible retail group in Europe which ties into Black Dragon's emphasis on diversity and empowerment. The Danish retailer selected Naveo Commerce's API-first Connected Commerce platform, specifically its Headless Commerce and Distributed Order Management offerings to support and accelerate its digital transformation efforts, debuting its first ever grocery home delivery service with its grocery supermarket brand føtex.

About Black Dragon Capital ℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠. They have current assets under management of approximately $600M USD.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com .

About Naveo Commerce

Naveo Commerce is an international end-to-end eCommerce, OMS and fulfilment technology company helping SMBs and enterprises across all retail segments to manage and grow their business online. The company was founded in 2020 following the merger of Digital Goodie and Maginus, unifying cloud-based headless commerce expertise, Order Management Systems, and fulfilment solutions to establish one of the only companies globally to be able to offer entire end-to-end commerce support to retailers. The Maginus partnership with Magento and EPiServer continues to operate as part of a consulting arm sitting under the Naveo Commerce brand. The company is financially backed by Black Dragon Capital℠.

