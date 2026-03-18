Black Forest® Gummies Go Fully Organic

Every Black Forest gummy is made with no artificial colors and flavors from real sources. No second-guessing needed; just a joyfully fruitful and deliciously sweet gummy experience that you can feel good about.

The Gummy Bear Gets an Organic Glow-Up

Black Forest Organic Gummies have been reimagined from the inside out. The gummies are Certified Gluten Free and fat-free, crafted to deliver the signature soft, chewy, deeply fruity bite that Black Forest fans already love. Fresh new packaging brings the brand's natural roots to life on-shelf, alongside classic flavors: cherry, apple, lemon, orange, pineapple, and strawberry.

Meet the Newest Residents of the BLACK FOREST: Organic Gummy Forest Friends™

The all-organic relaunch also marks the debut of Black Forest Organic Gummy Forest Friends™. With five new nature-inspired, playful shapes — an owl, rabbit, bear, fox, and squirrel — Gummy Forest Friends carry the same USDA Certified Organic credentials as the Gummy Bears along with an incredible soft chew and fruity taste. The shapes are paired with six new delicious fruit flavors: watermelon, grape, mango, raspberry, peach, and cherry.

Gummy Forest Friends give candy lovers yet another reason to reach for the bag, whether you're looking for a sweet treat you can feel good about or something fun to share with friends and family.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for organic candy that doesn't sacrifice great taste and delicious flavor. With our new all-organic gummy lineup, we've made that possible," said Ridhi Barber, Brand Marketing Director, Black Forest. "Organic Gummy Bears and the all-new Gummy Forest Friends are proof that high-quality, organic ingredients can go hand-in-hand with the soft, chewy, fruity gummy experience our fans love."

Where to Find Them

Black Forest Organic Gummy Bears and Organic Gummy Forest Friends are now rolling out at major retailers and select grocers nationwide, including Target, Costco, Publix, Kroger, and more.

Both are available in a range of sizes to fit every occasion, including 4.5-ounce, 8-ounce, 18-ounce, 24-count, and 65-count treat-size pouches.

The new all-organic gummy portfolio will be supported by a multi-channel marketing campaign featuring a new creative video, and spanning national and customer media, social, influencer, and more.

For more information on the Black Forest Organic portfolio and where to find them, visit blackforestusa.com or follow @blackforestusa on Instagram or TikTok.

About Black Forest®

Black Forest® Gummies and Fruit-Flavored Snacks are fruity, delicious, and rooted in real! Black Forest Gummy candies are USDA Certified Organic and are available in classic bear shapes and playful forest-inspired Forest Friends™ shapes. Black Forest Juicy Burst® Fruit-Flavored Snacks® are made with real fruit juice* and are an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and E. All Black Forest treats are made with no artificial colors, flavors from real sources and are fat-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and full of juicy flavor. Black Forest products can be found at mass, grocery, drug, and warehouse clubs nationwide, and are available in a variety of sizes ranging from 2.25oz bags to 65-count cartons. Visit www.blackforestusa.com to learn more!

*Please refer to product packaging for exact juice amounts

About Ferrara

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States, Brazil, and Europe, with global sales in more than 60 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 9,400 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 40+ popular brands. Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® are enjoyed by more than 91 million U.S. households annually. In Brazil, popular snacking products from Dori include brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100. Iconic candy and chocolate brands of Carambar & Co. have earned generations of loyal customers throughout Europe, including Carambar, Krema, and Terry's. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and more than 30 facilities across the world. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-/.

SOURCE Ferrara