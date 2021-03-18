Black Forest Snacks Announces a Series of Purpose-Led Commitments Focused on Real Action

CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Day of Forests on March 21, Black Forest, a candy and snack brand inspired by real forests, announces its purpose commitment to become a sustainable brand. As the first in the candy gummy and fruit snack category to make this purpose-led pledge, Black Forest is taking real action including committing to real ingredients that are better for people, moving to fully sustainable packaging, continuing to plant and protect forests, and reducing its impact in its production.

"At Black Forest, we believe that real good requires real action. It's why we were founded in the first place – to capture the transformative power of nature and make snacks that are delicious, with carefully selected real ingredients," said Kate Adams, Senior Brand Marketing Director of Black Forest at Ferrara. "We looked to our consumers as we developed a set of goals that will deliver impact in all aspects of our business including real ingredients, real fruit juice, and partnerships that have a real impact on the conservation of forests."

Black Forest's Purpose Commitment at a Glance

Black Forest's 10-year commitment includes a move to fully sustainable packaging by 2025 that is recyclable, reusable, or compostable, while still maintaining the freshness and quality consumers have come to expect. Black Forest is also continuing its partnership with the National Forest Foundation, now in its third year, which provides ways for people to take action to help tree-planting efforts in the wake of devastating wildfires. Through this meaningful partnership, Black Forest started its journey to become a purpose-led brand and committed to plant 1.5 million trees across U.S. forests that have been impacted by wildfire by the end of 2022. Now, the brand has set a long-range goal to plant 10 million trees by 2030.

Black Forest launched its USDA certified organic gummy bears and fruit snacks in 2015, using colors and flavors from real sources. Over the last year alone, the brand has experienced nearly 15 percent growth with the Conventional Gummy line growing 16.8 percent and the Fruit Snack Juicy Burst line growing 41.7 percent1. Looking ahead, by 2022, all products in the portfolio will use colors and flavors from real sources including turmeric, black carrot juice, black currant juice, carrot juice, purple sweet potato juice, cherry juice, and radish juice.

Millennials Prioritize Sustainability

According to the 11th annual EcoFocus Worldwide US Trends Survey, Millennials are putting a higher priority on sustainability than any generation before them, and they will reward brands who offer food and beverages in packaging that is sustainable and good for you. As a brand that is committed to real action, Black Forest aims to resonate with a broader audience through its latest purpose commitment.

About Black Forest

Black Forest Gummies and Fruit Snacks are Real Juicy Real Good!™ They contain thoughtful ingredients for thoughtful snacking. Black Forest is one of the few confectionary brands that offers both conventional and USDA-Certified organic gummies and fruit snacks. Made with real fruit juice and colors added from real sources, Black Forest gummies are fat-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and full of juicy flavor. Each gummy bear has a tree stamped on its belly, a characteristic unique to the Black Forest brand, making them as cute as they are delicious. Black Forest products can be found at mass, grocery, drug, warehouse clubs and convenience retailers nationwide, and are available in a variety of sizes ranging from 1.5oz bags to 6lb bags.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a related company of The Ferrero Group, is an industry leader in U.S. confections and one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the confections market for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest®, Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Laffy Taffy® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has an operational network of manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities across North America. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

