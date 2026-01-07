Brach's® Debuts the Next Generation of Conversation Hearts Featuring a Delicious New Taste and Texture

America's #1 Conversation Heart Brand1 Launches a Tasty

Twist on the Classic Candy for Valentine's Day with "Sweet Bright" Boxes

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet sayings never tasted better! This Valentine's Day, Brach's®, America's #1 Conversation Heart Brand1, introduces new Sweet Bright Conversation Hearts, featuring a crunchy texture and delicious, tangy flavors with dual-sided messages, modern phrases and symbols.

With over 80 percent of Valentine's Day celebrators using conversation hearts for eating and gifting2, and over half wanting messages on both sides3, Brach's Sweet Bright Conversation Hearts check all the boxes and make connections sweeter than ever.

Brach’s® Sweet Bright Conversation Hearts (courtesy of Brach’s®)

Dual-Sided Delight: For when one sentimental saying isn't enough, these double-sided conversation hearts feature messages like "SWEETIE" on one side and "CUTIE" on the other.

For when one sentimental saying isn't enough, these double-sided conversation hearts feature messages like "SWEETIE" on one side and "CUTIE" on the other. Fall in Love with Flavor: Brach's Sweet Bright Conversation Hearts deliver a satisfying crunch and sweet, tangy flavor in every bite with a blend of six delicious flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch, Lemon-Lime, Orange, and fan-favorites Cherry and Pineapple.

Brach's Sweet Bright Conversation Hearts deliver a satisfying crunch and sweet, tangy flavor in every bite with a blend of six delicious flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch, Lemon-Lime, Orange, and fan-favorites Cherry and Pineapple. Giftable Boxes: These new treats are launching in convenient single-, 4- and 8-count boxes, perfect for friendship exchanges, baking, decorating, and even enjoying immediately.

These new treats are launching in convenient single-, 4- and 8-count boxes, perfect for friendship exchanges, baking, decorating, and even enjoying immediately. Sign the Love: Fans of the treat can now declare their devotion with the American Sign Language (ASL) symbol for "I love you."

Fans of the treat can now declare their devotion with the American Sign Language (ASL) symbol for "I love you." Express Emotion with Emojis: Sometimes when you can't find the right words, all you need is a winky face emoji to say "YES PLS." 😉

"There is no better way to celebrate the Valentine's Day season than with new Brach's Sweet Bright Conversation Hearts," said Kelly Peyser, Director of Brach's and Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "With all the charm of the original but now with modern, dual-sided sayings, like 'YAAAS' and 'QUEEN', Sweet Bright Conversation Hearts are here to make every Valentine's Day message pop. Because nothing says 'I <3 U' like a heart that tastes as sweet as its message."

As the number one producer of conversation hearts candy in the U.S., making around 3 million pounds each year1, Brach's aims to continuously evolve and offer product innovations that inspire fans to share heartfelt (and now emoji-filled!) messages with friends and loved ones.

In addition to Sweet Bright Conversation Hearts, Brach's seasonal lineup is available at retailers nationwide, including the return of the classic conversation hearts fans know and love – Classic Conversation Hearts, Large Conversation Hearts, Wisecracks! Conversation Hearts, and Conversation Hearts Go Global – alongside other treats, like Strawberry Cupcake Glitter Lollipops. Buy online or find at a store near you via the product locator.

Show how you share Brach's candy with friends, family, and loved ones this Valentine's Day by posting on social media, tagging @BrachsCandy on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. For seasonal recipe inspiration, visit Brachs.com.

About Brach's® Candy

For more than 120 years, Brach's® Candy has been loved for trusted, quality sugar confections that are known for making moments sweeter. Today, Brach's is America's conversation heart leader1 and the #1 seasonal sugar candy brand.1 The portfolio leads with iconic product forms, including Candy Corn, Conversation Hearts, Candy Canes and Easter Jelly Beans. Each of Brach's product offerings come in a variety of shapes, textures, and flavors made for all seasonal festivities. Brach's inspires connection and celebration with its classic candy treats and innovations, perfect for snacking, decorating, baking, gifting, and so much more. To learn more about Brach's, visit brachs.com, or follow along on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,600 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or www.lnkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

SOURCES:

1#1 Conversation Heart Brand - Circana Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: Valentine's Day Season 8 Weeks WE 2.16.25; #1 Seasonal Easter Jelly Bean Brand - Circana Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: Easter Season 9 Weeks WE 4.20.25; #1 Candy Corn Brand - CIRCANA SCAN DATA, MULO+C HWN 14 Weeks W/E 11.3.24; #1 Candy Cane Brand - CIRCANA Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: 8 WE 12.29.24

2Survey conducted by Zappi on behalf of Brach's® in December 2024 with a sample of 2,000 U.S. adults age 18+ who celebrate Valentine's Day. The margin of error at this sample size is +/- 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.

3Research conducted by Curion on behalf of Brach's in March 2024 with a sample of 650 U.S. candy users ages 13–65