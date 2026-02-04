NERDS® Brings Its "Gummy" Character and Its Taste Bud, Andy Cohen, Together to Introduce NERDS® Juicy Gummy Clusters® Candy at This Year's Big Game

NERDS returns to the Big Game for the third consecutive year with a new :30-second spot, "Taste Buds," featuring the brand's boldest and juiciest innovation yet

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NERDS® is returning to the Big Game spotlight with cultural icon and host extraordinaire Andy Cohen – where he will join the lovable NERDS "Gummy" character. The new 30-second spot titled "Taste Buds" introduces audiences to NERDS® Juicy Gummy Clusters® candy – the brand's most significant product innovation since the cultural phenomenon of NERDS® Gummy Clusters® candy.

NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy is a game-changer: tangy, crunchy NERDS candies on the outside, featuring a chewy, strawberry-flavored gummy center, and now a drop of strawberry punch-flavored juice in the center, all in one MEGA bite that's double the size of NERDS Gummy Clusters candy.

The new spot follows Gummy preparing for its red-carpet debut, with Andy Cohen serving as its "Taste Bud" – a supportive friend helping Gummy get ready for its MEGA moment. Andy encourages Gummy every step of the way, hyping up its transformation. Together, they walk the red carpet as Gummy transforms to MEGA, CRUNCHY, GUMMY, and JUICY – mirroring the satisfying multisensorial experience of the new NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy. The spot will air in the second quarter.

"Listen, I know MEGA moments. I know when something is JUICY. And Gummy's transformation is both of those," said Andy Cohen. "Being Gummy's 'Taste Bud' and wingman for its MEGA red-carpet debut was incredible. The new NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters? They're as satisfying as the best reality TV moment. This Big Game spot is going to be epic. You do not want to miss what NERDS and I are serving up."

The campaign kicked off in January with a teaser featuring Andy at a vibrant party surrounded by the lovable Nerds characters. After a few quick phone calls from a mystery friend, the star of the campaign is revealed: it's Andy's 'taste bud' Gummy sharing some "juicy" news.

"Returning to the Big Game is a testament to the NERDS brand's momentum – connecting both to culture and the consumer," said Greg Guidotti, Chief Marketing Officer at Ferrara. "Andy's ability to spotlight what makes people – or in this case, our next level innovation – special is unmatched. Andy is the perfect 'Taste Bud' to help Gummy shine and introduce audiences to the MEGA, CRUNCHY, GUMMY, JUICY multisensory experience that our new NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters innovation delivers."

An expansive 360-degree marketing campaign extends beyond television to include paid media, retail display and media, public relations, partnerships, gifting, digital, and social media.

Agency Credits

Digitas Chicago created the campaign as the NERDS brand's creative agency

RESET led production of the campaign spot; Framestore led VFX

iProspect, media agency of record, negotiated the Big Game spot and is handling paid media strategy and amplification

Golin is responsible for PR

Day One Agency leads NERDS paid and organic social content creation

AMP oversees retail execution

Command Entertainment Group led celebrity talent negotiations

About NERDS®

NERDS is the playful and fun-to-eat candy brand with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy, and gummy options: Original NERDS candy including the iconic dual-flavored box, NERDS Ropes, Big Chewy NERDS, NERDS Gummy Clusters® candy, and new NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy. The original iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out perfectly imperfect pieces of pure delight. NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS candy, and Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center. The NERDS Gummy Clusters candy have tangy, crunchy, NERDS candy clustered around a sweet gummy center for a tasty bite. NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy have tangy, fruity, and crunchy NERDS candy surrounding a bigger gummy juicy bite in the center.

About Ferrara

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States, Brazil, and Europe, with global sales in more than 60 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 9,400 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 40+ popular brands. Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® are enjoyed by more than 91 million U.S. households annually. In Brazil, popular snacking products from Dori include brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100. Iconic candy and chocolate brands of Carambar & Co. have earned generations of loyal customers throughout Europe, including Carambar, Krema, and Terry's. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and more than 30 facilities across the world. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-/.

