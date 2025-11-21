Black Friday Carnival - She Said Yes: An Overseas Jewelry Extravaganza of Luxury Gifts and Eco-Friendly Diamond Jewelry

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, She Said Yes invites jewelry lovers worldwide to step into a celebration of brilliance and sustainability with the launch of its Black Friday Carnival — an international jewelry extravaganza running from November 5 through December 25. The event blends glamour, craftsmanship, and eco-conscious luxury, offering shoppers an elevated way to give and receive during the most festive time of year.

Photo courtesy of She Said Yes

Renowned for its eco-friendly diamond jewelry and exquisite lab-grown diamonds, She Said Yes has become a leader in sustainable fine jewelry. Each piece is ethically created to embody the radiance of traditional diamonds while honoring the planet. The brand's moissanite collections, known for their fire and clarity, capture timeless beauty in designs that inspire both confidence and care. This year's Black Friday jewelry sale transforms the art of shopping into a joyful, meaningful experience — one that celebrates love, craftsmanship, and responsible luxury.

Throughout the Black Friday Carnival, She Said Yes offers a stunning lineup of luxury gifts with purchase, designed to make every order feel extraordinary. Customers spending under $800 will receive a complimentary reusable canvas bag, while those spending over $800 will receive both the reusable bag and a 1-carat moissanite necklace — a luminous keepsake of the season. Orders exceeding $1,000 include a preserved flower jewelry box, adding a touch of natural romance to each gift. For purchases over $1,500, the brand upgrades the necklace to a 2-carat moissanite piece, and for those over $2,000, a full 3-carat moissanite jewelry set — necklace and earrings — is included, beautifully packaged with a preserved flower jewelry box.

For the most devoted jewelry enthusiasts, She Said Yes crowns its Black Friday event with an exclusive gift: customers who spend over $3,000 will receive a free lab-grown diamond, increasing in carat size with the value of their order. It's the brand's way of celebrating conscious collectors and lovers of lasting sparkle.

This Black Friday, She Said Yes turns luxury shopping into a statement of beauty and responsibility — where every piece tells a story of craftsmanship, sustainability, and joy.

Explore the Black Friday Carnival at www.shesaidyes.com and discover how brilliance can shine responsibly.

About She Said Yes

She Said Yes redefines how modern consumers buy engagement and fine jewelry through craftsmanship, ethical materials, and innovation. Its 3D-scanned replicas and lab-grown moissanite designs allow customers to connect emotionally with their jewelry before saying "yes" for life. Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shesaidyes_official/

