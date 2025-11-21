Black Friday Sparkles! She Said Yes Cross-Border Jewelry Gifts Upgrade: Lab-Grown Diamonds and Moissanite, the Eco-Friendly Choice

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, She Said Yes brings the sparkle to life with its global Black Friday Sparkles event — a cross-border jewelry celebration that combines dazzling design, meaningful gifting, and sustainable luxury. Running from November 5 through December 25, the event redefines the art of holiday giving, offering elevated rewards, radiant craftsmanship, and an eco-friendly approach to brilliance.

Photo courtesy of She Said Yes

Known for its exceptional lab-grown diamond and moissanite jewelry, She Said Yes continues to lead the movement toward ethical elegance. Each piece reflects the brand's dedication to beauty without compromise — meticulously crafted to capture the same luminosity and romance as mined diamonds, but with a significantly lighter footprint on the planet. This Black Friday jewelry sale is more than a shopping event; it's an invitation to celebrate sparkle with conscience and style.

The Black Friday Sparkles promotion unveils a lineup of upgraded luxury jewelry gifts designed to delight every level of shopper. Customers spending under $800 will receive a complimentary She Said Yes reusable canvas bag — an elegant expression of the brand's commitment to sustainability. Purchases over $800 come with both the reusable bag and a brilliant 1-carat moissanite necklace, offering the perfect touch of radiance. Orders surpassing $1,000 receive the same gifts plus a preserved flower jewelry box — a poetic blend of nature and sophistication. For those spending $1,500 or more, the necklace is upgraded to a 2-carat moissanite design, while purchases above $2,000 receive a full 3-carat moissanite jewelry set, complete with necklace and earrings, elegantly presented in a preserved flower box.

With each tier, She Said Yes transforms Black Friday shopping into a moment of joy, generosity, and brilliance. The promotion reflects the brand's global mission — to make sustainable fine jewelry accessible across borders, connecting craftsmanship and conscience in every piece.

This Black Friday Sparkles event celebrates not only the magic of jewelry but the beauty of mindful choice. Let your love for brilliance shine responsibly this holiday season.

Explore the full Black Friday Sparkles Collection at www.shesaidyes.com and discover how the future of fine jewelry truly sparkles.

