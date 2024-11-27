Black Friday Challenge: Batteries Plus Urges Americans to Help Surpass Goal to Donate 1 Million Batteries to Toys for Tots

Generous Customers Power Holiday Cheer, Help Batteries Plus to Donate Batteries to Families in Need

HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, shopping at Batteries Plus – the nation's largest specialty battery retailer – means more than just great deals, it's an opportunity to give back to the community. Batteries Plus is committed to donating more than one million batteries to this year's U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign, ensuring the organization can maximize the number of battery-powered toys donated to families in need this holiday season.

This initiative represents the power of community in action to drive the spirit of the holiday season.

Black Friday Deals Support the Mission

Halfway to its goal of one million batteries for Toys for Tots, Batteries Plus is now calling on customers nationwide to help reach – and surpass – its target. Through its "Buy One, Give One" promotion running through December 15, Batteries Plus will donate a pack of AA or AAA batteries for every promotional pack purchased in its stores.

"This donation is about providing every child the chance to experience the excitement of opening a new toy and being able to play with it right away," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We're incredibly grateful for our generous customers for helping us reach our donation goal while simultaneously ensuring their own homes and toys are powered up for the holidays."

"Batteries Sold Separately"

For 33 years, Toys for Tots has earned a reputation for providing families in need with quality toys and games during the holiday season. But many toys come with the disclaimer that batteries are "sold separately." The additional cost of batteries to power toys remains an obstacle for families, so Toys for Tots refuses to distribute any toy without batteries. Through this fifth annual partnership with Batteries Plus, customers are taking a crucial step to ensure more toys are allowed to be gifted to families in need this holiday season.

"Supplying batteries for toys during the holiday season is an age-old pain-point for so many parents, and that challenge is only amplified for families in need," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "This initiative represents the power of community in action to drive the spirit of the holiday season."

In addition to the holiday season "Buy One, Give One" promotion, customers can visit their nearest Batteries Plus store to donate new toys for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. To learn more about Batteries Plus and to the nearest retail store near you, please visit www.batteriesplus.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is a specialty retailer that offers an unmatched selection of battery solutions for consumers, no matter their power needs. With over 700 locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico, the retailer not only has unrivaled selection when it comes to meeting consumer's power needs but its stores offer expertise to go along with any purchase. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit www.batteriesplus.com.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 77-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The impact of these toys and books offers disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 291 million less fortunate children. Because the need isn't just at Christmastime, the Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dream of millions of less fortunate children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Batteries Plus