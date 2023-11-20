Black Friday Deal: Up to 40% Off Market Data Bundles from dxFeed

News provided by

dxFeed

20 Nov, 2023, 08:46 ET

This Black Friday, supercharge your trading with dxFeed's discounted market data bundles!

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Black Friday, dxFeed, a leading market data provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, is offering an incredible deal with discounts of up to 40% on select market data and bundles. Traders and investors can take advantage of this limited-time offer to enhance their trading strategies.

Options Trading Bundle ($79 $99):

Continue Reading
Black Friday Deal: Up to 40% Off Market Data Bundles from dxFeed!
Black Friday Deal: Up to 40% Off Market Data Bundles from dxFeed!

  • Nasdaq TotalView Market Depth
  • OPRA. U.S. Options Composite

Trader Bundle ($89 $119):

  • Nasdaq TotalView Market Depth
  • Cboe EDGX Equities Market Depth

Moreover, dxFeed has created special new bundles for the Black Friday season, which new subscribers can enjoy at a special price.

Futures Top of Book Bundle ($46 $78):

  • CME Group (CME, CBOT, NYMEX, COMEX) Top of Book
  • Eurex Futures Top of Book

Futures Market Depth Bundle ($119 $154) :

  • CME Group (CME, CBOT, NYMEX, COMEX) Market Depth
  • Eurex Futures Level 2 (Price Levels)

Don't miss out on these unbeatable deals for market data bundles this Black Friday!
Whether you're into options trading or futures, dxFeed has you covered with discounts that will help you maximize your trading potential. Act fast, as these offers won't last long - just till November 30, 2023.

All dxFeed retail partners participate in this promo. For more details, visit dxFeed's website and supercharge your trading today.

*The offer is valid for non-pro traders only until November 30, 2023, and provides a 1-month dxFeed market data subscription at a discounted price. Standard monthly fees apply after the first month unless canceled.

About dxFeed
dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2022 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the "Most Innovative Market Data Project". dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Contact dxFeed: Kate Zapekina, +1 201 685-9280, [email protected]

SOURCE dxFeed

Also from this source

Bruce Traan Appointed Global Head of Indices at dxFeed, Bolstering Company's Leadership in Index Management

Bruce Traan Appointed Global Head of Indices at dxFeed, Bolstering Company's Leadership in Index Management

dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both in traditional markets and the...
dxFeed Expands Partnership Network with Exocharts to Provide Nasdaq TotalView Market Depth

dxFeed Expands Partnership Network with Exocharts to Provide Nasdaq TotalView Market Depth

dxFeed, a leading market data provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, has taken a significant step towards expanding ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.