dxFeed Launches Holiday Market Data Promotion: December 15 - January 4

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, dxFeed invites traders to start the new year with premium market data at a special price. From December 15 through January 4 (inclusive), non-professional traders can take advantage of up to 25% off—or even more—selected dxFeed market data subscriptions and bundles for their first month.

Designed to make high-quality market data more accessible during the most exciting time of the year, this limited-time promotion applies to some of dxFeed's most popular data offerings across supported trading platforms.

How the Promotion Works

The offer is available exclusively to non-professional traders

Discounts apply to selected subscriptions and bundles for the first month only

To participate, visit get.dxfeed.com, select your trading platform (ATAS, Exocharts, Medved Trader, MotiveWave, NinjaTrader, Optimus Flow, Option Trader's Assistant, Overcharts, Quantower, Tickblaze, Deepcharts), and activate the discounted subscription.

, select your trading platform (ATAS, Exocharts, Medved Trader, MotiveWave, NinjaTrader, Optimus Flow, Option Trader's Assistant, Overcharts, Quantower, Tickblaze, Deepcharts), and activate the discounted subscription. After the promotional month, standard pricing applies unless the subscription is canceled.

Whether you're refining your strategy or exploring new markets, dxFeed's reliable, low-latency data helps you trade with confidence as the year comes to a close.

ATAS users get access to exclusive new dxFeed offerings, making this holiday promotion especially valuable for order flow and market depth traders. Highlighted feeds include:

US Equities Ultimate Bundle

NYSE Arca Book + NBBO

Cboe EDGX Market Depth + NBBO

Nasdaq TotalView + NBBO

Deepcharts users can focus on dxFeed's US Futures and US Equities data, combining powerful visualization with dxFeed's trusted market coverage. As Deepcharts enters a new chapter, this holiday offer gives traders an ideal opportunity to experience high-quality data within a freshly reimagined trading environment.

As we wrap up the year, we want to thank our users and partners for their continued trust and collaboration. May your trades be smart, your data precise, and your decisions well-informed as we head into the new year.

Here's to new markets, deeper insights, and fresh opportunities ahead.

Happy Holidays from dxFeed — and see you in the new trading year!

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider and calculation agent for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions,, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.

