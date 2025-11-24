dxFeed Announces Black Friday 2025 Deals for Non-Professional Traders -- Discounts Up to 50%

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, is excited to announce its Black Friday 2025 Campaign, offering exclusive discounts of up to 50% for non-professional traders.

This limited-time promotion allows retail users to access dxFeed's professional-grade market data and analytics at unbeatable prices — making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade trading tools ahead of the new year.

How It Works

Visit get.dxfeed.com Choose your trading platform Select your preferred subscription and enjoy your special Black Friday price



The discounts apply to the first month of the selected subscription. After that, standard rates will apply unless canceled.

Highlighted Offers Include:

U.S. Equities Trading Bundle (NTV + EDGX Market Depth) – $89 (regular price $119)

CME Group (CME, CBOT, NYMEX, COMEX) Market Depth – $79 (regular price $99)

dxFeed Scanner for Cboe One Feed – $9 (regular price $19)

…and many more exciting offers across dxFeed's extensive product line.

The promotion runs from November 24 to November 30, 2025. Don't miss your chance to explore professional-level data feeds, market scanners, and analytical tools — now available at a fraction of the price.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider and calculation agent for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions,, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.

