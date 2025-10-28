BLACK FRIDAY WARM-UP: SHEIN DEALS TO HEAT UP YOUR HOLIDAYS

Shop Early, Save Big, and Discover New Deals All Season Long

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday shopping season has officially begun, and SHEIN is kicking things off in style. The global fashion and lifestyle online retailer is spreading cheer early this year with its Black Friday Warm-Up, offering deals on more than 500,000 items, its largest selection yet. With up to 90% off everything from statement-making fashion and sparkling jewelry to playful toys, it's the perfect time to check off your gift list (and maybe snag something for yourself). Shoppers can explore quality pieces and the latest styles from their favorite trend stores, all in one place. Fresh finds and new deals will roll out weekly through December, keeping the excitement going all season.

Whether it's a standout party look, the latest tech for your trendsetter, or gifts that top every wish list, SHEIN's Black Friday Warm-Up makes holiday shopping effortless. With new deals dropping often, there's always something fresh to add to cart, or to surprise someone special.

To make the season even sweeter, free shipping is available on qualifying orders, and customers can visit us.shein.com or the SHEIN App to access all SHEIN's Black Friday Warm-Up deals.

Fans are encouraged to share their holiday hauls on their social media by tagging @shein_us and using the hashtags #SHEINBlackFriday, #SHEINCyberMonday, and #SHEINHauliday.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

