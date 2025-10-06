Black Girl Vitamins and Jayla Health Join Forces to Revolutionize Menopause Care for Black Women with Free Doctor Consultations and Holistic Support

A groundbreaking partnership delivering culturally informed menopause support that empowers Black women through personalized care during a critical life transition

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Menopause Awareness Month, Black Girl Vitamins (BGV), the leading vitamin and supplements brand for Black women, has joined forces with Jayla Health, a Black women-founded hormonal health startup, to revolutionize menopause care. This innovative and timely partnership will provide hundreds of Black women in New York, California, and Florida with free virtual menopause and perimenopause consultations throughout October and November, delivering culturally informed support tailored to their unique health needs.

Jayla Health

Women in participating areas can visit BlackGirlVitamins.co to schedule a virtual consultation with a Jayla Health provider and complete a patient intake form. Each session includes tailored perimenopause or menopause treatment plans complete with expert recommendations, actionable next steps, and prescriptions when necessary. This collaboration builds on the foundation set by Black Girl Vitamins' flagship hormonal health product, Meno-Chill, which addresses all aspects of menopause including hot flashes, emotional balance, libido and more.

"Black Girl Vitamins' mission is to improve health outcomes for Black women, and far too often, Black women are navigating menopause earlier, more intensely, and longer with fewer resources," said Jennifer Juma, Chief Strategy Officer of Black Girl Vitamins. "We are hopeful that this initiative will give more access to quality care and support to lower the health disparities within our community."

Research shows that Black women in the U.S. experience menopause symptoms disproportionately to other groups. They are prone to more frequent hot flashes, depression, and sleep disturbances, all of which can have long-term consequences on their overall health. Societal factors affecting the traditional healthcare industry, like reduced care access and provider biases, have led to gaps in treatment, with Black women ultimately being less likely to receive support.

"At Jayla, we understand that Black women's symptoms are commonly dismissed as stress or aging," said Antonia Walters, Co-Founder of Jayla Health. "This is due to an inequitable system that delays care and raises health risks. By calling this out and creating solutions that center Black women, we can deliver the highest standard of care."

This alliance moves beyond exploring how supplements can ease menopause symptoms to ignite a vital conversation among Black women and their communities about embracing and navigating this transformative life stage. By providing truly inclusive health education at no cost, Black Girl Vitamins and Jayla Health aim to give a voice to the unheard and elevate the menopause experience for the greater good.

For more information on how to obtain a free consultation for menopausal support, please visit blackgirlvitamins.co and explore Meno-Chill along with a full range of supplements designed to support Black women's health at every stage of life.

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to meeting the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since its launch in 2021, BGV has partnered with leading experts to formulate science-backed supplements specifically designed to support the health and wellness of Black women. Available on Amazon and through the brand's website, BGV is committed to closing the health equity gap by ensuring Black women have access to vital nutrients. Beyond providing supplements, BGV actively uplifts the community through strategic collaborations with medical professionals, a $100,000 scholarship fund supporting women pursuing healthcare careers, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to advancing health and well-being in Black communities. Learn more at www.blackgirlvitamins.co.

About Jayla Health

Jayla Health is redefining women's hormonal healthcare with at-home hormone test kits and telehealth consultations designed to help women identify and navigate the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. Beyond testing, Jayla connects users directly with clinicians who provide personalized treatment plans that may include medication, evidence-based supplements, and lifestyle support. The goal: to make hormone health easier to understand and act on, with care that meets women where they are. Learn more at jaylahealth.com.

