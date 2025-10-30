Black Girl Vitamins Launches Transformative Vaginal Probiotic, Her Balance: Advancing Black Women's Health with Purpose-Driven Care

Grounded in rigorous research and authentic community insight, Her Balance supports vaginal health through compassionate care and culturally resonate understanding

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Girl Vitamins is proud to introduce Her Balance, a vaginal probiotic created specifically for Black women. This trailblazing product addresses the unique challenges and diversity of the vaginal microbiome among Black women, filling a gap in the market and offering a proactive, science-backed approach to reproductive and overall wellness.

"Black women's health has historically been marginalized, particularly in areas like vaginal wellness, which remain largely taboo," said Anna Palomino, Head of Product Development at Black Girl Vitamins. "Her Balance is uniquely crafted to transform that experience, uniting scientific research with authentic community voices to deliver a solution that meets women where they are."

The development of Her Balance unfolded in four purposeful stages, beginning with extensive research by scientists and doctors and culminating in meaningful, vulnerable conversations with the community.

Evidence-Based Science: Research shows that vaginal microbiome composition varies significantly by ethnicity. Black women are more likely to have microbial profiles associated with increased risk of imbalance, yet most products on the market are not formulated with these differences in mind.

Community Conversations: Black Girl Vitamins hosted a focus group of Black 30+ women in Chicago to explore topics including pH balance, sexual health, and self-care. Participants expressed strong interest in a product tailored to their specific needs, emphasizing the importance of feeling recognized and supported.

Data-Driven Insights: Over 3,300 Black women shared their experiences in a vaginal health survey. Results revealed that 80% recognize differences in vaginal health across ethnicities, 50% reported that these topics were rarely discussed growing up, and 80% feel more comfortable talking to healthcare professionals than family or friends.

Empowerment Through Knowledge: The brand also hosted a webinar led by medical advisor, Dr. Standifer-Barrett, providing a safe, judgment-free space for over 1,000 participants to ask questions and learn about vaginal wellness.

Her Balance is a tool for empowerment. By combining cutting-edge research, deep cultural understanding, and authentic community input, it provides Black women access to a bespoke solution crafted specifically for them, supporting their short and long-term wellness needs.

Her Balance is available for purchase via the Black Girl Vitamins' website and through select online retail partners. For more information about our products, visit www.blackgirlvitamins.co . Stay connected by signing up for the newsletter and following Black Girl Vitamins on social media for the latest updates.

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to meeting the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since its launch in 2021, BGV has partnered with leading experts to formulate science-backed supplements specifically designed to support the health and wellness of Black women. Available on Amazon and through the brand's website, BGV is committed to closing the health equity gap by ensuring Black women have access to vital nutrients. Beyond providing supplements, BGV actively uplifts the community through strategic collaborations with medical professionals, a $100,000 scholarship fund supporting women pursuing healthcare careers, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to advancing health and well-being in Black communities. Learn more at www.blackgirlvitamins.co .

