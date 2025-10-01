'Homecoming of Health': Black Girl Vitamins Ignites a Wellness Movement at HBCUs Across the Country

National tour energizes 20 HBCU campuses, delivering bold wellness, education, and community empowerment this fall

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This homecoming season, Black Girl Vitamins is bringing wellness, education, and community spirit to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with its Homecoming of Health Tour. The tour will stop at 20 campuses nationwide from October 4th through November 7th, delivering empowering wellness resources, health education, and community connection to support holistic health among students.

Building on last year's successful four-stop tour, Black Girl Vitamins is expanding its reach with 20 stops - engaging thousands more students, deepening community connection across HBCUs, and boldly championing holistic health with unmatched energy and commitment.

"Homecomings are more than school pride. They're celebrations of Black excellence and communal strength," said Jennifer Juma, Chief Strategy Officer of Black Girl Vitamins. "Our goal is to honor those roots by prioritizing health education, nutrition, and wellness for Black women everywhere."

The tour will feature Black Girl Vitamins as an active partner, creating immersive on-campus experiences where students can participate in engaging wellness activities, gain valuable nutrition insights, and sample the brand's science-backed supplements firsthand.

Homecoming of Health 2025 Tour Stops:

Oct 4: Alabama State University: Montgomery, AL

Oct. 9: Morgan State University: Baltimore, MD

Oct. 10 & 11: Central State University: Wilberforce, OH

Oct. 10: North Carolina A&T: Greensboro, NC

Oct. 11: Jackson State University: Jackson, MS

Oct. 11: Alcorn State University: Alcorn, MS

Oct.11: Alabama A&M: Huntsville, AL

Oct. 18: Winston Salem State University: Winston-Salem, NC

Oct. 18: Florida A&M University: Tallahassee, FL

Oct. 18: Texas Southern University: Houston, TX

Oct. 18: Clark Atlanta University: Atlanta

Oct 18: Spellhouse: Atlanta

Oct. 18: Albany State University: Albany, GA

Oct. 18: Miles College: Fairfield, AL

Oct 25 & 26: Howard University: Washington, DC

Oct 25: Prairie View: Houston, Texas

Oct. 26: North Carolina Central: Durham, NC

Nov 1: Tuskegee University:

Nov 1: Dillard University

Nov 7: Xavier University: New Orleans, LA

Beyond the thrill of homecoming, Black Girl Vitamins champions the lasting health and resilience of HBCU communities. These celebrations honor Black excellence and unity, and Black Girl Vitamins honors that legacy by empowering students and alumni with vital health education and the tools to build lifelong wellness.

For more information about the Homecoming of Health tour, please visit https://blackgirlvitamins.co/pages/hbcuhomecoming . Stay connected by signing up for the newsletter and following Black Girl Vitamins on social media for the latest updates.

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to meeting the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since its launch in 2021, BGV has partnered with leading experts to formulate science-backed supplements specifically designed to support the health and wellness of Black women. Available on Amazon and through the brand's website, BGV is committed to closing the health equity gap by ensuring Black women have access to vital nutrients. Beyond providing supplements, BGV actively uplifts the community through strategic collaborations with medical professionals, a $100,000 scholarship fund supporting women pursuing healthcare careers, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to advancing health and well-being in Black communities. Learn more at www.blackgirlvitamins.co .

