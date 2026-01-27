Black Girl Vitamins Enters Liquid Era with First-Ever Drop Supplements, D3 + K2 and Chlorophyll Drops

New drops line addresses vitamin D deficiency affecting 82% of Black women and supports digestive wellness

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Girl Vitamins is starting 2026 by entering a new supplement category with a product line that expands its mission to provide culturally resonant, accessible health and wellness for Black women. The brand officially introduces D3 + K2 with Omega-3 Drops and Chlorophyll Drops, offering a versatile, liquid option for supplementation that meets black women where they are in their wellness journeys.

Both products are now available on the Black Girl Vitamins website and Amazon.

Black Girl Vitamins D3 + K2 with Omega-3 Drops Black Girl Vitamins Chlorophyll Drops

Designed with flexibility and daily wellness in mind, the new drops format allows customers to add supplements to water, smoothies, or take them directly, supporting Black women's preferences for caring for their bodies.

"Black women deserve wellness solutions that reflect their lived experiences, biology, and real health needs," said Anna Palamino, Head of Product Development at Black Girl Vitamins. "This new drops line deepens our commitment to purpose-first, intentional supplementation, formulas created to support both the body and the woman, no matter where she is on her wellness journey."

Each product was developed with the unique needs of Black women in mind, resulting in thoughtfully combined supplements that support immune resilience, healthy energy levels, and whole-body balance.

Introducing: D3 + K2 with Omega-3 Drops

The D3 + K2 with Omega-3 Drops are a daily, unflavored supplement formulated to support immune health, balanced energy, and overall mood—three areas that significantly impact long-term wellness.

For the past four years, Black Girl Vitamins has led education around vitamin D deficiency, a condition that impacts an estimated 82% of Black women. Through continued research, BGV identified two key nutrients that enhance the benefits of vitamin D supplementation: Vitamin K2 and Omega-3 fatty acids.

Vitamin K2 plays a critical role in directing calcium from food and supplements to where it's needed most—bones, teeth, and muscles. Omega-3 fatty acids support heart and brain health while helping to balance inflammation, a common contributor to fatigue and mood disruption.

Together, this 3-in-1 formulation helps address:

Vitamin D insufficiency

Improper calcium utilization

Low omega-3 intake

Introducing: Chlorophyll Drops

BGV's Chlorophyll Drops offer a gentle, plant-based way to support the body's natural detox processes. Designed for daily use, this supplement promotes internal cleansing, deodorization, digestive comfort, and a sense of overall freshness from within without harsh ingredients.

Black women often experience higher levels of stress, inflammation, and digestive discomfort, which can affect hormonal balance, skin health, and overall well-being. Chlorophyll Drops offer a natural solution for promoting internal balance, reducing odor, and promoting regularity, while aligning with the body's existing detoxification systems.

Key benefits include:

Promoting a sense of internal freshness

Supporting skin clarity from within

Encouraging digestive comfort and regularity

Supporting natural cleansing and elimination

Black Girl Vitamins remains committed to providing clear, culturally relevant information that empowers Black women to make informed choices about their health—at every life stage. By expanding into drops, Black Girl Vitamins continues to remove barriers to wellness while offering options that fit modern lifestyles and preferences.

To learn more or purchase the new drops, visit blackgirlvitamins.co/collections/liquid-drops.

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to meeting the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since its launch in 2021, BGV has partnered with leading experts to formulate science-backed supplements specifically designed to support the health and wellness of Black women. Available on Amazon and through the brand's website, BGV is committed to closing the health equity gap by ensuring Black women have access to vital nutrients. Beyond providing supplements, BGV actively uplifts the community through strategic collaborations with medical professionals, a $100,000 scholarship fund supporting women pursuing healthcare careers, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to advancing health and well-being in Black communities. Learn more at www.blackgirlvitamins.co .

