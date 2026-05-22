Black Girl Vitamins Introduces Dream Girl Sleep, a Nightly Rest Ritual for Brighter Mornings

New, science-backed sleep formula created to support deeper rest and better sleep quality

CHICAGO, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Girl Vitamins announces the launch of Dream Girl Sleep Gummies, expanding its portfolio of top-rated products created for the unique health and wellness needs of Black women. Thoughtfully formulated to promote relaxation and restorative rest, Dream Girl Sleep is designed to become an essential part of a woman's nightly wind-down routine, helping her sleep deeply, reset fully, and wake up ready for what's next.

Dream Girl Sleep Dream Girl Sleep

Dream Girl Sleep is a berry-lavender flavored formula that blends naturally calming ingredients to support the body and mind as they transition into restful sleep. Unlike quick-fix sleep aids, Dream Girl Sleep encourages consistency, reinforcing the idea that quality sleep is not a luxury, but a non-negotiable foundation of wellness.

"Sleep is one of the most overlooked pillars of health for Black women," said Anna Palamino, Head of Product Development at Black Girl Vitamins. "Dream Girl Sleep is designed to be a part of a woman's overall lifestyle and nightly routine to support mind and body wellness through complete, restful sleep."

Research shows that Black women experience shorter sleep duration, poorer sleep quality, and higher rates of insomnia and sleep apnea compared to other groups. Factors such as menopause symptoms, PCOS (PMOS), and the "Superwoman Schema"—which often encourages Black women to minimize exhaustion and push through fatigue—can make restorative sleep especially difficult. Dream Girl Sleep was created with this reality in mind, offering intentional, gentle support for deeper rest.

Dream Girl Sleep goes beyond traditional melatonin gummies, combining four calming ingredients to help ease the nervous system and support the body's natural sleep cycle:

Low-Dose Melatonin to support the natural sleep- wake rhythm without morning grogginess

to support the natural sleep- wake rhythm without morning grogginess L-Theanine to promote relaxation and quiet racing thoughts

to promote relaxation and quiet racing thoughts Lemon Balm Extract , widely studied for reducing stress-related sleep disruption

, widely studied for reducing stress-related sleep disruption Chamomile Extract, a trusted botanical known for aiding relaxation before bedtime

Together, this blend helps:

Support faster sleep onset with a calming wind-down effect

Quiet mental chatter and stress before bed

Support the body's natural melatonin production rhythm

Promote restful sleep without next-morning grogginess

The Dream Girl Virtual Slumber Party

To celebrate the launch, Black Girl Vitamins will host "The Wind-Down — A Virtual Self-Care Night with Black Girl Vitamins," a candid conversation on June 1st centered on rest, routines, and reclaiming sleep. Journalists, writers, influencers, and community members are invited to join an evening of connection and care, featuring Dream Girl Sleep giveaways, exclusive merchandise, and a spa day prize.

Dream Girl Sleep Gummies are now available for purchase at blackgirlvitamins.co.

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to meeting the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since its launch in 2021, BGV has partnered with leading experts to formulate science-backed supplements specifically designed to support the health and wellness of Black women. Available on Amazon and through the brand's website, BGV is committed to closing the health equity gap by ensuring Black women have access to vital nutrients. Beyond providing supplements, BGV actively uplifts the community through strategic collaborations with medical professionals, a $100,000 scholarship fund supporting women pursuing healthcare careers, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to advancing health and well-being in Black communities. Learn more at www.blackgirlvitamins.co.

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Nicole Flowers

Flowers Communication Group

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SOURCE Black Girl Vitamins