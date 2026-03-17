Black Girl Vitamins Taps Malinda Williams to Champion Women's Wellness During Women's History Month

A longtime customer turned brand partner, the award-winning actress and entrepreneur brings firsthand experience to the role

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) has named award-winning actress, producer, and entrepreneur Malinda Williams as its Official Brand Partner and Health Advocate, debuting the collaboration during Women's History Month as part of the brand's One Woman, Many Hats campaign, a celebration of everything Black women carry and accomplish every day.

Black Girl Vitamins announces partnership with Malinda Williams Black Girl Vitamins announces partnership with Malinda Williams

The partnership began organically at the Congressional Black Caucus' annual conference, where Williams noticed the brand on an oversized tote bag, sought out the booth, purchased products, and connected with the team in person. Weeks later, she organically shared an Instagram post praising the Hair, Skin, and Nails vitamins, and that authentic moment evolved into a broader collaboration rooted in shared values around Black women's health and wellness. The post quickly generated significant engagement and commentary from Williams' fanbase, with followers expressing enthusiasm for what came next, a response that made the partnership feel like a natural extension of what the community was already asking for.

"Malinda is the quintessential brand partner for Black Girl Vitamins. She truly is aligned with our values and reflects how multifaceted our customers are. In addition to her kind spirit and humor, she provides awareness in a way that's relatable, empowering, and educational." - Jennifer Juma, Chief Strategy Officer, Black Girl Vitamins

Williams is the embodiment of BGV's One Woman, Many Hats campaign. Across more than 44 years in the industry, she has moved seamlessly between actress, producer, entrepreneur, self-taught coder, published author, and nonprofit founder, all while being candid about her personal wellness journey, including navigating menopause in the public eye. Her alignment with BGV goes beyond brand fit, as she:

Founded the Arise and Shine Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that empowers underserved women and girls through education, mentorship, and access to resources.

Created She's Got A Habit, an empowerment and wellness marketplace that helps women build financial confidence and sustainable self-care routines.

Earned multiple NAACP Image Award nominations, including for her iconic role in Showtime's Soul Food, the longest-running U.S. primetime drama with a predominantly Black cast.

"During this season in my life and after more than 44 years in entertainment, wellness isn't a trend for me: it's a commitment. As a Black woman navigating menopause and midlife, partnering with a vitamin brand that supports our real, evolving needs just makes sense. This is about longevity, vitality, and showing up fully in every chapter." - Malinda Williams, BGV Brand Partner and Health Advocate

To celebrate the launch, BGV is hosting a webinar on March 19 at 7 p.m. EST, led by Medical Advisor Dr. Nicole Swiner and Head of Product Development Anna Palomino. It is open to the public and free to attend. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-balancing-act-how-malinda-williams-stays-healthy-tickets-1984929642995?aff=oddtdtcreator .

For more information on the partnership, visit https://blackgirlvitamins.co/pages/malinda .

ABOUT BLACK GIRL VITAMINS

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to meeting the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since launching in 2021, BGV has partnered with leading medical experts to develop supplements formulated specifically for Black women's health. Available on Amazon and at blackgirlvitamins.co, BGV is committed to closing the health equity gap through product development, community programming, a $100,000 scholarship fund supporting women pursuing healthcare careers, and partnerships with organizations advancing health in Black communities.

ABOUT MALINDA WILLIAMS

Malinda Williams is an actress, author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose career spans more than four decades across film, television, technology, and community empowerment. She is best known for her starring role in Showtime's Soul Food and her film credits including The Wood, Idlewild, and Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls. A self-taught coder and entrepreneur, Williams launched the empowerment brand She's Got A Habit in 2019 and authored The Game of Life & How To Slay It! (2022). She is the founder of the Arise and Shine Foundation, whose flagship initiative includes an HBCU Coding Bootcamp and Scholarship Program for young women of color.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Black Girl Vitamins

Flowers Communication Group

Sophia Howling, [email protected]

312.228.8821

Malinda Williams

LeNoir Agency

Indigo Dickens, [email protected]

SOURCE Black Girl Vitamins