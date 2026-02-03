Black Girl Vitamins Unveils "Black Art Is Wellness" Campaign Honoring 100 Years of Black History Month

Limited-Edition Designs by Black Artists Transform Everyday Supplements into Collectible Keepsakes, Celebrating the Legacy and Future of Black Women's Wellness

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is commemorating the 100th anniversary of Black History Month with a bold, culture-forward initiative that celebrates the powerful intersection of creativity, wellness, and Black storytelling. Titled Black Art Is Wellness, the 2026 campaign introduces limited-edition product labels and a commemorative tote bag designed by Black women artists from across the globe.

Black Girl Vitamins - Black Art is Wellness

For a century, Black History Month has served as a vital platform for documenting, preserving, and celebrating Black stories. With Black Art Is Wellness, Black Girl Vitamins honors that legacy by spotlighting Black artists whose work reflects healing, self-expression, and collective empowerment—while reinforcing the brand's long-standing commitment to purpose-led wellness for Black women.

"Art and wellness are deeply connected, both are forms of care, expression, and liberation," said Jennifer Juma, Chief Strategy Officer at Black Girl Vitamins. "As we celebrate 100 years of Black History Month, this campaign honors the creativity of Black women while affirming that our health, stories, and well-being deserve to be centered."

Building on a tradition of partnering with artists to commemorate Black History Month, Black Girl Vitamins has expanded its creative vision for the centennial year. Last fall, the brand launched a global artist search via social media, receiving more than 50 submissions from artists across the world. From that pool,18 artists were selected to bring Black Art is Wellness to life.

The selected artists created wellness-inspired, limited-edition designs that will appear on 18 Black Girl Vitamins products, as well as a commemorative tote bag. These designs will be available for purchase throughout Black History Month, while supplies last.

Featured artists and products include:

J'Aaron Merchant (Meno-Chill)

(Meno-Chill) Mezay Louis (Probiotics)

(Probiotics) Kyndall Owens (Once a Day)

(Once a Day) Iris Williams (Commemorative Tote Bag)

(Commemorative Tote Bag) Rikiesha Metzger (Collagen Powder)

(Collagen Powder) Kandyce Jackson (In the Mood)

(In the Mood) Ashley Price (Sea Moss Gummies)

(Sea Moss Gummies) Remy Wharry (Choless-Control)

(Choless-Control) Brianna Pippens (Omega-3)

(Omega-3) Justine Mangum (Vitamin D3)

(Vitamin D3) Morgan Bissant (B12 Gummies)

(B12 Gummies) Jessica Patterson (Hair, Skin & Nails)

(Hair, Skin & Nails) Monea Muse (Calm Girl Ashwagandha)

(Calm Girl Ashwagandha) Kara Crowley (Prenatal Gummies)

(Prenatal Gummies) Dionna Collins (PCOS)

(PCOS) Ann Gill (Sugar Free D3)

(Sugar Free D3) Dallas Pyron (Inositol)

(Inositol) Raenae Smith (Collagen Gummies)

(Collagen Gummies) Jernicya Onyekwelu (Sea Moss Capsules)

Each design reflects the artist's interpretation of wellness, cultural identity, and healing, transforming everyday supplements into collectible works of art.

From now through February 8th, people can vote for their favorite design on the brand's website. The top three artists, selected by popular vote, will receive a complimentary trip to Chicago, where they will be celebrated and spotlighted at the culminating event.

The Black Art Is Wellness show will be an exclusive, immersive experience featuring the showcased artwork, and opportunities for connection among artists, wellness advocates, and cultural tastemakers.

Explore the designs, cast your vote, shop featured products and learn more about the inspiration behind each design at https://blackgirlvitamins.co/pages/blackartiswellness .

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to meeting the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since its launch in 2021, BGV has partnered with leading experts to formulate science-backed supplements specifically designed to support the health and wellness of Black women. Available on Amazon and through the brand's website, BGV is committed to closing the health equity gap by ensuring Black women have access to vital nutrients. Beyond providing supplements, BGV actively uplifts the community through strategic collaborations with medical professionals, a $100,000 scholarship fund supporting women pursuing healthcare careers, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to advancing health and well-being in Black communities. Learn more at www.blackgirlvitamins.co .

Media Contact:

Nicole Flowers

312.228.8821

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Girl Vitamins