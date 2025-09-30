Black Kite Bridge™ Closes First Anniversary with Strong Momentum and Adoption Surpassing 100,000 Intelligence Items Shared

Black Kite’s collaborative security intelligence network quickly achieves key milestones, building a strong vendor ecosystem with 100+% growth quarter-over-quarter.

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Kite , the leader in third-party cyber risk management, today announced significant momentum on the first anniversary of Black Kite Bridge™, the industry's first solution enabling customer-vendor collaboration to dramatically reduce response time to cyber events in the supply chain. Black Kite Bridge™ has built a strong community of thousands of third parties, growing over 100% quarter over quarter, with sharp growth spikes following major incidents, when timely intelligence sharing and response are critical to containing cascading risks.

Customers are enabled to overcome the challenges of third-party risk management, which are exacerbated by ineffective communication, including manual outreach using email and spreadsheets, and vendors lacking the actionable intelligence they need to investigate and resolve risks quickly. The community, collaboration, and automation that Black Kite Bridge™ delivers have enabled customers to achieve vendor response rates upwards of 85% and reduce the time from discovery to intelligence sharing from days to minutes. Key intelligence items shared include vulnerability intelligence, Black Kite RSI™, mitigation recommendations, and improvement guides.

"Black Kite Bridge™ makes it fast and easy to share information with our vendors and partners at scale, while also giving us a clear, documented history of communication and fixes to report to NCUA examiners and our Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee," said Richard Roark, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Bay Federal Credit Union. "It's far more polished than the old way of emailing and tracking spreadsheets, and we've seen huge improvements in vendor response rates and time to resolution. What really makes it powerful, though, is the network effect - it helps us strengthen relationships with our vendors and partners by sharing intelligence they may not otherwise have access to. When their security improves, so does ours, and so does the security of all their other customers."

Black Kite Bridge™ was purpose-built to bridge the gap between risk intelligence and action, automating third-party cyber risk management end-to-end, from identifying risks and vulnerable vendors all the way to intelligence sharing and remediation progress tracking, and reporting. Black Kite Bridge™ drives collaboration and streamlines communications between Black Kite customers and their suppliers. Customers can invite partners to a single, shared platform to quickly share intelligence and findings, request remediations, and track progress, reducing overhead and driving timely resolution.

Black Kite Bridge™ key benefits include:

Eliminate tedious workflows: Leverage AI and automation to identify vulnerable vendors, draft communication, and share intelligence in minutes, not days.

Leverage AI and automation to identify vulnerable vendors, draft communication, and share intelligence in minutes, not days. Increase third-party collaboration: Bring all intelligence sharing, tickets, and communications into a single, shared platform.

Bring all intelligence sharing, tickets, and communications into a single, shared platform. Reduce risk and response time: Empower your vendors to act fast by giving them instant access to Black Kite intelligence, such as Black Kite FocusTags™, Black Kite RSI™, findings, reports, and more.

Empower your vendors to act fast by giving them instant access to Black Kite intelligence, such as Black Kite FocusTags™, Black Kite RSI™, findings, reports, and more. Streamline reporting for auditors and leadership: Maintain a record of shared intelligence, vendor communications, status updates, and outcomes, simplifying reporting on cyber event response, vendor assessments, and resolved findings.

Maintain a record of shared intelligence, vendor communications, status updates, and outcomes, simplifying reporting on cyber event response, vendor assessments, and resolved findings. Strengthen the entire ecosystem: By sharing intelligence and acting together, every user contributes to a safer, more resilient network - turning individual efforts into collective security.

"This isn't just about a single company reducing its risk; it's about a shared responsibility that makes the entire ecosystem more resilient and secure," said Chuck Schauber, Chief Product Officer, Black Kite. "The Bridge™ is so much more than a tool for sharing risk intelligence and findings with suppliers, it's about building a community that works together to maximize our collective impact on global risk."

Looking ahead, and based on this year's usage metrics, trends, and results, Black Kite predicts that over 1.5 million intelligence items will have been shared via The Bridge™ over the next two years. The enthusiastic adoption of Black Kite Bridge™ validates the company's vision to improve the health and safety of the global cyber ecosystem through a collaborative security intelligence network.

For more information, contact the Black Kite team .

About Black Kite

Black Kite gives organizations a comprehensive, real-time view into cyber ecosystem risk so they can make informed risk decisions and improve business resilience while continuously monitoring more vendors, partners, and suppliers in an ever-changing digital landscape. Through an automated process and a combination of threat, business, and risk information, Black Kite provides cyber risk intelligence that goes beyond a simple risk score or rating. Black Kite serves more than 3,000 customers in a wide range of industries and has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers . Learn more at www.blackkite.com or on the Black Kite blog .

Media Contact:

Michelle Kearney

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Kite