Black Line Special Edition Series Goes Bronze For The 2020 Lexus NX 300

The 2020 NX 300 Black Line Special Edition builds on the Premium Package with exclusive 18-inch bronze-finished wheels accented by color key over fenders – a first for the NX family. Paired with one of the three eye-catching exterior colors – Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, or Matador Red Mica – guests will be noticed from any angle. From the front, the Lexus signature black grille is framed by a black surround and black fog lamp housing along with black exterior mirrors to align with the Black Line Special Edition series.

Guests will also be able to experience key innovations and standard features on the 2020 NX 300 Black Line Special Edition. These includes Intuitive Parking Assist, Power Rear Door with Kick Sensor and Navigation System. The continuation of the Black Line Special Edition series on the NX is a reflection on both the popularity of the NX series and the added elements of personalization.

Inside the NX 300 Black Line Special Edition, the bronze theme continues with exclusive ornamentation and exclusive bronze stitching on the seats, center console, door trim, floormats and key gloves. Guests will also notice signature elements of the Black Line series, including the black headliner and additional enhanced features like the heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and Lexus Memory System for added comfort.

With the 10.3" multimedia display as standard equipment, drivers can pair their Android Auto™ device with the vehicle to enjoy many of their favorite apps. With a simplified interface, and easy-to-use voice actions through Google Assistant, it's designed to minimize distraction, so you can stay focused on the road. Once connected, guests will enjoy music from apps such as Spotify® and Pandora®, or send messages through commonly used apps like WhatsApp®. The interface also allows them to navigate with Google Maps™. With the Google Assistant in Android Auto™, drivers can use their voice to get things done quickly and easily for a smooth, and enjoyable driving experience. Tailored information is provided based on calendar, device usage, activity and habits.

With a limited run of 2,000 crossovers, the 2020 NX 300 Black Line Special Edition is available on front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models. Suggested pricing (MSRP) is as follows:

NX 300 Black Line Special Edition FWD - $44,710*

NX 300 Black Line Special Edition AWD - $46,110*

The NX 300 Black Line Special Edition model will be available in dealerships in November of 2019.

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests.

* Excludes Delivery, Processing, and Handling Fee of $1,025.

