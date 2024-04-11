Black Maternal Health Week 2024: U.S. News Recognizes U.S. Hospitals With Excellent Black Patient Outcomes

Twenty-six Maternity Care Hospitals achieved excellent outcomes among Black patients.

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Black Maternal Health Week 2024, U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today recognized High-Performing Maternity Care Hospitals' success in supporting Black maternal health.

U.S. News' analysis of all High-Performing Maternity Care Hospitals in the U.S. identified 26 hospitals in 13 states achieving excellent outcomes for cesarean section and unexpected newborn complications among Black patients.

The 26 high-performing hospitals include:

Allina Health United Hospital ( Saint Paul, MN )

) Arrowhead Regional Medical Center ( Colton, CA )

) Atrium Health Pineville ( Charlotte, NC )

) Aurora Medical Center-Grafton ( Grafton, WI )

) Bakersfield Memorial Hospital ( Bakersfield, CA )

) Bethesda North Hospital ( Cincinnati, OH )

) Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell ( Pennington, NJ )

) Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital ( Roanoke, VA )

) Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital ( Wyandotte, MI )

) Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center ( Hillsboro, OR )

) Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center ( Lakeland, FL )

) Methodist Hospital of Sacramento ( Sacramento, CA )

( ) Miami Valley Hospital ( Dayton, OH )

) Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center ( Winston-Salem, NC )

) Novant Health Matthews Medical Center ( Matthews, NC )

) Overlook Medical Center ( Summit, NJ )

) Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center ( Pomona, CA )

) Saint Francis Hospital-Tulsa ( Tulsa, OK )

) Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital ( Charlottesville, VA )

) St. Catherine Hospital-East Chicago ( East Chicago, IN )

) Sutter Delta Medical Center ( Antioch, CA )

) UNC REX Hospital ( Raleigh, NC )

) UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital ( Pittsburgh, PA )

) Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital ( Camden, NJ )

) WakeMed Cary Hospital ( Cary, NC )

) WakeMed Raleigh Campus ( Raleigh, NC )

Regional highlights include:

North Carolina has the most recognized hospitals, with six hospitals achieving excellent outcomes for cesarean section and unexpected newborn complications among Black patients.

has the most recognized hospitals, with six hospitals achieving excellent outcomes for cesarean section and unexpected newborn complications among Black patients. The following states have only one hospital recognized for achieving excellent outcomes for cesarean section and unexpected newborn complications among Black patients: Florida , Indiana , Michigan , Minnesota , Oklahoma , Oregon , Pennsylvania , Wisconsin .

Two states in the West Census Region ( California , Oregon ) were recognized.

) were recognized. Five states in the Midwest Census Region ( Indiana , Michigan , Minnesota , Ohio , Wisconsin ) were recognized.

) were recognized. Four states in the South Census Region ( Florida , North Carolina , Oklahoma , Virginia ) were recognized.

) were recognized. Two states in the Northeast Census Region ( New Jersey , Pennsylvania ) were recognized.

"For Black Maternal Health Week 2024, we celebrate these hospitals' success in their important work supporting and advancing Black maternal health as part of U.S. News' ongoing commitment to health equity and our support of women's access to maternity care ," said Jennifer Winston, Ph.D., health data scientist at U.S. News.

U.S. News identified 26 hospitals that were rated High Performing in U.S. News' Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, served at least 20 Black patients per year and had newborn complication rates of less than 2.62% and c-section rates of less than 23.9% (among hospitals providing a higher level of care) or 23.6% (among hospitals not providing a higher level of care) among Black patients.

A hospital that has earned a High Performing designation may be a good option for parents, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider.

Founded by Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA), Black Maternal Health Week is held every April as part of National Minority Health Month; this year is the seventh annual observation of Black Maternal Health Week. Join the conversation for Black Maternal Health Week 2024 from April 11-17, 2024 using #BMHW24 on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

