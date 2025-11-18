U.S. News Reveals the 2026 Best Cruise Lines

Expanded rankings include four new categories; newcomer Explora Journeys secures multiple top-three placements.



WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of the Best Hotels , Best Vacations and Best Travel Rewards Programs , today released its 2026 Best Cruise Lines rankings.

The 12th installment of the Best Cruise Lines rankings expands to highlight 19 of the most popular ocean cruise lines across 10 categories catering to various travelers, including couples, families, and those seeking luxury or a scenic Mediterranean adventure. New categories this year highlight the Best Cruise Lines for Dining – Luxury , Best Cruise Lines for Dining – Mainstream , Best Cruise Lines for Solo Travelers and Best Cruise Lines for Wellness .

"U.S. News Travel's offerings are continuously evolving to meet consumers where they are as they consider new destinations, adventures and experiences," said Nicola Wood, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The 2026 Best Cruise Lines rankings recognize the top cruise lines in a variety of categories, allowing travelers to compare features, amenities and itineraries across multiple lines. Now, four brand-new ranking lists give even more comprehensive choices for cruisers to create their ideal experiences at sea."

The No. 1-ranked cruise lines in these new categories include Viking Ocean Cruises for Best Cruise Lines for Dining – Luxury ; Virgin Voyages in Best Cruise Lines for Dining – Mainstream ; Celebrity Cruises for Best Cruise Lines for Wellness ; and Crystal in Best Cruise Lines for Solo Travelers . In addition, newcomer Explora Journeys had an impressive showing, placing in the top three across six categories.

The Best Cruise Lines for the Money ranking has a new No. 1 this year, with Virgin Voyages leading as the best value among ranked cruise lines. Disney Cruise Line holds the top spot in both the Best Cruise Lines for Families and Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean rankings. In addition, Viking Ocean Cruises continues its reign as No. 1 in three categories: Best Luxury Cruise Lines , Best Cruise Lines for Couples and Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean .

The rankings are based on a comprehensive and transparent methodology that takes into account expert evaluations of ship quality, traveler ratings, health assessment results and other relevant factors.

2026 Best Cruise Lines Rankings

See the full rankings here .

Best Cruise Lines for the Money

1. Virgin Voyages

2. Celebrity Cruises

3. Royal Caribbean International

Best Luxury Cruise Lines

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Explora Journeys

3. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Families

1. Disney Cruise Line

2. Royal Caribbean International

3. Norwegian Cruise Lines

Best Cruise Lines for Couples

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Explora Journeys

3. Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean

1. Disney Cruise Line

2. Virgin Voyages

3. Explora Journeys

Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Explora Journeys

3. Silversea Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Dining – Luxury

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Explora Journeys

3. Oceania Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Dining – Mainstream

1. Virgin Voyages

2. Celebrity Cruises

3. Disney Cruise Line

Best Cruise Lines for Solo Travelers

1. Crystal

2. Norwegian Cruise Line

3. Oceania Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Wellness

1. Celebrity Cruises

2. Explora Journeys

3. Virgin Voyages

U.S. News' digital cruise line and cruise ship profiles – updated annually – allow travelers to learn more about each cruise carrier's features, including its onboard activities, immersive excursions and food offerings. Profiles feature "Insider Tips" from cruise industry experts to help consumers discover what stands out about each line. Cruise line profiles also feature a "What's New?" section detailing the latest news and exciting happenings on board for the upcoming sailing season.

Additionally, travelers can explore an extensive range of cruise advice and articles, including two new spotlights: " The Best New Cruise Ships Debuting in 2026 " and " Are Cruise Ships Safe? " Vacationers can turn to U.S. News to see the Best Cruise Insurance Plans before they embark on their trips, and they can stay up to date on current cruise industry news like Celebrity's upcoming river cruises and the new Greece cruise tax .

U.S. News' Travel platform offers a wide scope of services developed to serve today's global traveler, including GoToSea , worldwide travel guides and TheCultureTrip.com .

For more information on the Best Cruise Lines , explore Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X using #BestCruises.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.