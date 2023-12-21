Black Promoters Collective Announces Exciting Partnership with Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival Featuring Headliner Maxwell

Hosted by Rickey Smiley & Jess Hilarious, with Additional Artist Performances Including Babyface, Jeezy, Scarface, Jaheim, Tamia, Marsha Ambrosius, October London, DJ Cassidy Pass The Mic Live! and More

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Promoters Collective (BPC) proudly unveils a groundbreaking partnership with Jazz in the Gardens (JITG), marking a significant step towards redefining and expanding the iconic festival experience. This strategic collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens is set to elevate the renowned Jazz in the Gardens music festival to new heights. The festival dates are slated for Saturday, March 9th, and Sunday, March 10th, 2024, and will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins, Miami Tennis Open, and Formula One Racing; the festival's venue choice resonates with the vibrancy and energy of South Florida.

Promoter presale tickets go on sale today, Thursday, December 21 at 10 AM local time via the code BPC. Attendees can access tickets here.

The soul-stirring, Grammy™ award-winning, and multi-platinum-selling Maxwell will headline while Babyface, Jeezy, Scarface, Jaheim, Tamia, Marsha Ambrosius, October London, and DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! with special guests are just a few of the incredible talents set to grace the festival's stages. JITG is hosted by Rickey Smiley & Jess Hilarious

"BPC is thrilled to work alongside the City of Miami Gardens to enhance the already vibrant Jazz in the Gardens brand and take it to the next level," states BPC Partner and CMO Troy Brown. "For example, notably, JITG has never incorporated the Afrobeat genre into its lineup. BPC plans to change that and infuse the festival with a mix of genres, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees."

"We are so excited to be hosting the 17th annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival.  This year's partnership with the Black Promoters Collective promises an enhanced festival experience, and a line-up of talented artists who represent the diverse culture we have in Miami Gardens and South Florida region," said Mayor Rodney Harris.

This year's festival staging aims to make Jazz in the Gardens bigger and better than ever before. One of the exciting additions is introducing a vibrant marketplace, providing festival-goers with a diverse and immersive experience, offering rebranding strategies and accelerated storytelling, coupled with innovative brand sponsorship activation and a newly installed food truck village. This collaboration promises a dynamic fusion of R&B, Soul, Afrobeat, and Hip-Hop genres, broadening the festival's appeal across diverse age groups.

This collaboration signifies a crucial milestone in the growth of the Black Promoters Collective, expanding its portfolio into festivals and other live performance markets. The partnership with JITG aligns with BPC's commitment to redefining the live performance experience, promising a truly unforgettable festival for all attendees.

About Black Promoters Collective (BPC)
The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies.  As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences.  To learn more, visit the website of Black Promoters Collective.

About the City of Miami Gardens
The City of Miami Gardens celebrated its 20th anniversary of incorporation in 2023. With a population of approximately 113,000, it is the third-largest city in Miami-Dade County. Miami Gardens is a solid professional community of unique diversity. It is the largest predominantly African American municipality in Florida and boasts thousands of Caribbean and Hispanic residents. The city is the home of the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Dolphins football team, University of Miami Hurricanes football team, Orange Bowl football game, 2020 Super Bowl, Miami Tennis Open, the Miami Dolphins Training Facility and home of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix Race. The city has demonstrated steady growth in the areas of community and economic development and has gained a reputation for being a premier destination in South Florida. Miami Gardens is the future host cities of the College Football Playoff National Championship and FIFA World Cup 2026.  Miami Gardens is a 2020 All-America City.

For Media Inquiries:
TreMedia
Tresa Sanders: [email protected]
Daylan Cole: [email protected]

