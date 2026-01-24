'Black Women And Our Babies Are Literally Dying' Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Responds to the Maternal Health Crisis By Turning Urgency Into Action During Their Founders' Day Global Day of Service

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, one of the country's largest women's service organizations, delivered critical health, wellness and resources during its Global Day of Service initiative that took place from January 16 to January 17, 2026 for nearly 2,000 Mississippians.

The historic two-day initiative Power of S.H.E. Community Blueprint comes on the heels of the Mississippi State Department of Health's recent declaration of a public health emergency in response to the rising infant mortality rates. Implemented across three areas of critical need — Cleveland, Canton, and Jackson — the initiative addressed Mississippi's maternal and infant health crisis through direct service, education and community engagement.

This work builds on Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's long-standing national leadership in birth equity through its over 50-year partnership with the March of Dimes and its signature Stork's Nest™ program, a proven, community-based model focused on improving maternal and infant health outcomes.

"This initiative reflects what Founders' Day truly represents - service in action," said Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President & CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. "We didn't come to raise awareness alone. We came to deliver solutions, resources, and hope as a blueprint for other maternal deserts across the country."

Grant's remarks reflect a deliberate strategy grounded in coalition-building and collective impact. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated continues to advance its work alongside respected national community partners including the March of Dimes, the NAACP, National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Heigher Heights for America, D-Free, Black Votes Matter, Black Health Matters, the Black Women's Roundtable, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated. Local partners included the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus, Jackson Medical Mall Foundation, Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, Magnolia Medical Foundation, Mom.me , MS Center for Justice, MS Families for Kids, MS Public Health Association, MS State Department of Health, Six Dimensions, The She Project, The University of Mississippi Medical Center, Dynamic Wellness Medical Clinic and the Mallory Community Health Center. This collaborative framework guided the Sorority's decision to focus its efforts where the need was greatest.

"Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's Community Blueprint work in Mississippi exemplifies the type of community-centered programming needed to advance health equity and address the maternal and infant health crisis impacting Black families," said Dr. Ndidiamaka Amutah-Onukagha, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority's Inaugural International Health Equity Think Tank Director.

In 2024, Black infants in Mississippi were dying at a rate of 15.2 per 1,000 live births, more than double that of white infants (5.8 per 1,000), underscoring the urgent racial inequity in maternal and infant health outcomes, according to the state health department.

"Black women and our babies are literally dying. When we engage our neighborhoods in identifying urgent needs, uniting diverse partners, and implementing targeted strategies we can create meaningful, sustainable progress towards maternal and infant health equity and in turn save our moms and babies," said Amutah-Onukagha.

Zeta's efforts in Mississippi demonstrate how community-driven solutions can lead to measurable, life-saving outcomes and lasting impact.

"This moment demands bold and coordinated action," said Zakiya Summers, Mississippi District 68 Representative and Zeta member. "Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's Power of S.H.E. Community Blueprint unites community leadership with legislative solutions to advance maternal health policies that expand care, support families, and confront disparities that have gone unaddressed for far too long. This is how advocacy becomes law and how law creates lasting change. That is why we introduced the Mississippi Maternal Health Momnibus Act: to shine a light on this crisis and, more importantly, to expand access to care, strengthen the maternal health workforce, and center Black women and families. Together, we are building systems that save lives and create healthier outcomes for generations to come."

Community Impact at a Glance

1,920 Maternal and infant care kits distributed to support expectant and new mothers

Health screenings, including HIV testing and other wellness services provided on site

Financial and insurance education and resources shared

Voter registration opportunities made accessible

Nutritious snacks provided at each site

Leadership, Policy, and Community Alignment

The initiative convened healthcare experts, elected officials, nonprofit partners, and volunteers, reinforcing the importance of cross-sector collaboration in addressing health disparities. A press conference on January 16th brought national attention to Mississippi's maternal health crisis and emphasized the need for sustained, community-driven solutions.

A Model for National Impact

The Power of S.H.E. Community Blueprint is designed as a scalable model demonstrating how organizations can align advocacy, service, and partnerships to create measurable outcomes. The Jackson activation will serve as a reference point for future community-based health and justice initiatives.

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is an international service organization committed to advancing Social, Health, and Economic Justice (S.H.E.). Guided by its founding principles of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, the organization has a century-long legacy of community leadership and impactful advocacy.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's service and advocacy efforts are powered by Z-HOPE™ (Zetas Helping Other People Excel) — the organization's global programmatic engine designed to track community-based service, measure impact, and ensure accountability across chapters and regions worldwide. Through initiatives such as the Power of S.H.E. Community Blueprint, Z-HOPE™ enables data-informed, community-driven solutions that address critical disparities affecting women, families, and underserved communities, with a particular focus on maternal and infant health equity.

