Black Women's Health Imperative Releases 2022 National Diabetes Agenda

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) released today its 2022 National Diabetes Agenda. The agenda arrives on the American Diabetes Association's annual Alert Day, which aims to raise awareness about the dangers of diabetes.

"We hope that the information and resources in our new National Diabetes Agenda will help our fellow Black women beat back the epidemic of type 2 diabetes that is plaguing our community," said Dr. Angela Ford, Chief Programs Officer at the Black Women's Health Imperative

More than 37 million Americans live with diabetes. People with diabetes are at higher risk of developing other serious health complications, including cardiovascular disease, dementia, nerve damage, kidney damage, and severe COVID-19.

As the Black Women's Health Imperative Agenda notes, Black adults are 60% more likely than non-Hispanic white adults to be diagnosed with diabetes -- and twice as likely to die of the condition.

Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the condition, is often preventable. The new Black Women's Health Imperative Agenda identifies various risk factors -- including obesity, chronic stress, and smoking -- that contribute to racial disparities in diabetes prevalence and outcomes.

The Agenda outlines policy recommendations that could help prevent diabetes and reduce health inequities, including prediabetes screening programs and wider access to affordable care. It also highlights the Black Women's Health Imperative's Change Your Lifestyle. Change Your Life. program, a year-long, evidence-based program that helps participants at risk of developing diabetes make positive lifestyle changes. This lifestyle change program is offered as a resource provided through the Black Women's Health Imperative's cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The recommendations in our Agenda target health inequities affecting Black women in America," said Dr. Ford. "The resources and tools that we're offering through this work will empower Black women to live healthier, happier lives."

The Black Women's Health Imperative is the first and only national non-profit organization created for and by Black women dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 22 million Black women and girls -- physically, emotionally, and financially. Our core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across their lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development.

