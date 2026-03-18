BlackArch Advises on the Sale of NorcaTec to Aeromed Group

BlackArch is pleased to announce that NorcaTec LLC has been acquired by Aeromed Group LLC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackArch Partners ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that NorcaTec LLC ("NorcaTec" or the "Company") has been acquired by Aeromed Group LLC ("Aeromed Group").

NorcaTec is a premier global defense supply chain partner specializing in U.S.-manufactured equipment for naval, armored vehicle and aircraft platforms. Its vast service network supports foreign military customers and OEMs in over 60 countries, ensuring the readiness of legacy systems for the U.S. Government and its allies through global distribution, logistics and aftermarket services.

BlackArch was retained by NorcaTec to serve as the shareholders' exclusive financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's significant momentum in advising market-leading distribution, industrial products and aerospace & defense companies. It also reinforces BlackArch's reputation as a trusted advisor to privately-held businesses that seek superior outcomes and tailored solutions for management and shareholders.

Sam Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of NorcaTec, noted, "The NorcaTec team is extremely appreciative of BlackArch's deep commitment, constant professionalism and trusted counsel throughout our transaction. Having not been through a sale process previously, the BlackArch team was incredibly hands-on, consistently provided thoughtful guidance, helped deliver a great outcome for the selling shareholders and assisted our management team in finding the best next partner for NorcaTec and its stakeholders."

Russell Stern and Eytan Erez, the selling shareholders, added, "We are very pleased with BlackArch's work and commitment to a successful outcome for NorcaTec. We believed BlackArch would be the right choice as an advisor for NorcaTec, and they exceeded our expectations throughout. I (Russell) have now worked with BlackArch twice on successful sale processes, and I continue to be impressed with their in-depth approach and full team commitment, and would have no reservations working with BlackArch again."

About NorcaTec

Headquartered in Garden City, NY, NorcaTec is global solution provider for the support and sustainment of strategic military assets. The Company and its subsidiaries operate through two operating entities, NorcaTec LLC and NAPCO International LLC ("NAPCO"). NorcaTec is a defense supply chain partner specializing in U.S.-manufactured equipment for naval, armored vehicle and aircraft platforms. NAPCO specializes in engineering, project management, procurement and sustainment of U.S.-manufactured military vehicles and systems. For more information, visit www.norcatec.com and www.napcointl.com.

About Aeromed Group

Aeromed Group delivers supply chain solutions to the global aerospace and defense industry, supporting OEMs and MRO companies across both commercial and defense sectors worldwide. With a focus on quality, reliability, and collaboration, Aeromed Group provides advanced inventory management, detailed forecasting, and custom kitting tailored to mission-critical needs. Aeromed Group partners with highly specialized businesses to drive commercial results and support defense forces worldwide. For additional information, please visit Aeromed Group's website at www.aeromedgroup.com.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

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Media Contact: Megan Kimmlingen 704.414.6341

SOURCE BlackArch Partners