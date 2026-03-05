BlackArch Advises River Associates Investments on Sale of Specialty Fenestration Group to Victor Capital Partners

BlackArch is pleased to announce that Specialty Fenestration Group, a portfolio company of River Associates Investments, has been acquired by Victor Capital Partners.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackArch Partners ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that Specialty Fenestration Group ("SFG" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of River Associates Investments ("River"), has been acquired by Victor Capital Partners ("Victor").

Based in Houston, Texas, SFG is a specialty fenestration platform composed of two industry‑leading brands: Quikserv Inc. ("Quikserv"), a premier provider of proprietary pass‑through windows and transaction systems, and United States Bullet Proofing ("USBP"), a pioneer in advanced high‑security window and door solutions. Quikserv designs and manufactures highly engineered pass‑through window and transaction products that play a critical role in customer operations across a wide range of end markets, including commercial, food service, healthcare, entertainment, financial services and hospitality. USBP delivers security-focused systems built to safeguard people and infrastructure, with installations spanning government buildings, educational institutions, houses of worship, military facilities, healthcare environments and industrial sites. USBP also supplies Forced Entry/Ballistic-Resistant (FE/BR) and blast‑rated aluminum fenestration products for U.S. embassies and diplomatic facilities worldwide as part of an exclusive group of vendors approved by the U.S. Department of State. Both brands bring more than 35 years of leadership in their respective markets.

BlackArch was retained by SFG and River to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's expertise within the building products and industrials sectors and is a continued example of the firm's ability to deliver successful outcomes for industry-leading businesses.

Jason Epps, Chief Executive Officer and President of SFG, stated, "Specialty Fenestration Group was elated to partner with BlackArch as we embarked on a full-market process. Their staff's professionalism, breadth of market outreach and incredible diligence support were second to none. Their patience and control of the entire process helped our shareholders receive maximum value at exit. We were blessed to have BlackArch support our team and manage this transaction."

Craig Baker, a Partner at River Associates, added, "BlackArch Partners delivered exceptional guidance throughout this process. Their industry insight, thoughtful positioning of the business and tireless execution were instrumental in achieving an outstanding outcome for all shareholders. We valued their partnership from start to finish and couldn't be more pleased with the results."

About Specialty Fenestration Group

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Specialty Fenestration Group is a leading specialty fenestration platform comprised of two industry-leading brands, Quikserv and USBP, each with over 35 years of leadership in their respective markets. Through its portfolio of high-security windows, doors, louvers and transaction systems, SFG serves a diverse set of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, pharmacies, financial institutions, government and education facilities, healthcare providers and other high-security environments. Additional information can be found at www.specialtyfenestrationgroup.com.

About River Associates Investments

River Associates is a private equity firm based in Chattanooga, TN, which has focused exclusively on investing in the lower middle market for over 35 years. Target businesses can be privately held, private equity-backed, or divestitures from larger companies in the U.S. and Canada with initial EBITDA in the $3-12 million range. River Associates is opportunistic as to industry and has invested in numerous niche manufacturers, high margin distributors, industrial service providers and business service companies. Since its founding in 1989, River Associates has completed 125 transactions and is investing its eighth investment fund with $345 million of committed capital. For more information, visit www.riverassociates.com.

About Victor Capital Partners

Victor Capital Partners is a leading middle market private equity firm investing in industrial technology, business services and specialty consumer companies. The firm focuses on resilient industries and mission-driven branded businesses with outsized growth potential. The firm's name stands for victory because they help build companies that are well-positioned to win for their people, customers and communities. For more information, please visit www.victorcapitalpartners.com.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Securities offered through RF M&A Services LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC . Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.

SOURCE BlackArch Partners