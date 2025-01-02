Blackbaud Announces Sale of EVERFI

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced it has sold its EVERFI Inc. business to a private investment firm that is unaffiliated with Blackbaud. After a diligent and thorough strategic process, the sale was closed on December 31, 2024, for a nominal amount. The Company will be sharing more details in its next Form 10-K filing.

"We are working closely with the buyer and the EVERFI leadership team to provide a seamless transition for EVERFI's customers and employees," said Dale Strange, president of corporate impact, Blackbaud. "EVERFI remains well equipped to support its customers, delivering educational courses on key topics like financial literacy, wellness, compliance and workplace training."

Blackbaud's YourCause® portfolio and Impact Edge™ solution, which power corporate giving, volunteering, engagement and impact reporting, will remain with Blackbaud and are a core part of the Company's go-forward strategy as we enable purpose-driven companies to power their corporate impact initiatives.

