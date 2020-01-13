Blackbaud Appoints Margaret Driscoll as "Chief People Officer"

Driscoll comes to Blackbaud with more than 20 years of leadership experience in human resources. Prior to joining Blackbaud, Driscoll spent more than 15 years at the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) leading global human resources with responsibilities including HR strategic direction and change management. Driscoll brings expertise in organizational effectiveness, mergers and acquisitions, talent management, diversity and inclusion and people development to her new role with Blackbaud. Prior to BNY Mellon, Driscoll was the director of human resources at CCBN, a leader in web-based solutions and also led HR for C‑bridge/eXcelon, a technology and business consultant company.

"As customer delight and strengthening our culture continue to be two key priorities that require outstanding support from the HR team, I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Maggie," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO of Blackbaud. "John Mistretta has built a world-class HR team; providing outstanding leadership and service to Blackbaud. Maggie has the experience, enthusiasm for our mission and dedication to take all that John and his team have put in place and move it forward as we continue to modernize our approach to meet the needs of our rapidly expanding global talent and customer base."

Blackbaud has received national recognition for its culture and commitment to diversity, inclusion and employee empowerment. Such recognitions include Forbes 2018 and 2019 Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes 2018 Best Employers for Women, AnitaB.org 2018 and 2019 Top Companies for Women Technologists and four consecutive years as being named to Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers list.

"Companies that are thriving today are those that understand people and culture are crucial to their success," said Driscoll. "Blackbaud has created an outstanding and rich culture, which is attracting and retaining the best talent – all of which is driving real change in the world. I'm excited to join this leadership team and to work with the outstanding HR organization. Together, we will create employee experiences and programs that further develop and attract the best leaders and employees for today and tomorrow."

Driscoll will report directly to Gianoni as a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team. She is a passionate supporter of cancer research and currently serves on the event committee of CenterStage, the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center's annual fundraising gala. She previously served on the Cancer Center's "the one hundred" committee, which honored individuals and groups who were making a difference in the fight against cancer.

For more information about life at Blackbaud, visit Blackbaud.com/Company/Careers.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

