Blackbaud Celebrates GivingTuesday with Stories of Impact

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the eighth annual global giving holiday, GivingTuesday, tomorrow, Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good and a founding partner of GivingTuesday, will ring the opening bell at Nasdaq and amplify four distinct stories of impact throughout the day that result from the generosity of giving.

"GivingTuesday has become so much more than just one day. It's a movement and an important reminder that what truly matters is that people are engaging with causes – and causes that they care about by giving their time, resources or inspiring others to give back – not just on this one day, but throughout the year," said Rachel Hutchisson, VP of corporate citizenship and philanthropy at Blackbaud. "Social good is at the heart of who we are – we are powering an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world. Now eight years after the inception of this global day of giving, we're excited to amplify four unique stories of impact that will hopefully encourage others to make a difference year-round."

Blackbaud's Chief Marketing Officer Catherine LaCour and Hutchisson will lead the Blackbaud Impact Center on GivingTuesday at the Nasdaq MarketSite where they will be joined by members of the social good community and their direct beneficiaries to open the day's market and continue the celebration with live interviews throughout the day. Special guests, include:

Maddison Harris and CLIC Sargent: Maddison Harris is a 9-year-old cancer patient who, despite still being in treatment, has raised over $60,000 to help childhood cancer organization CLIC Sargent, a leading UK cancer charity for children, young people and their families. Her "Don't Stare, It's Only Hair" campaign encouraged others to shave their heads to remove the stigma of losing their hair. She was awarded the JustGiving® Young Fundraising Award in 2018 and Points of Light Award by the UK Government in 2019.

International Refugee Assistance Project and an attorney supported by their work: International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) provides legal advocacy for refugees and displaced people in need of a safe place to call home. IRAP works with pro bono attorneys and law students to serve the most vulnerable individuals and protect their rights.

PepsiCo Gives Back and Rise Against Hunger: Every October, the food and beverage company hosts its annual, month-long global volunteering event, PepsiCo Gives Back, which unites tens of thousands of employees in volunteer service and community support. During this year's PepsiCo Gives Back, 4,000 company employees in four countries packed 1.1 million nutritious meals that are being distributed by Rise Against Hunger and local PepsiCo team members to families in food insecure communities in the Dominican Republic , India and South Africa .

Ad Council and a She Can STEM mentee: Research shows that young girls enjoy subjects like science, technology, engineering and math, but as they get older, they start to feel that STEM isn't for them based on outdated stereotypes. The Ad Council's She Can STEM campaign inspires middle and high school girls to stay in STEM by showcasing female role models across a variety of STEM fields. One of those girls is Helena Loomis , a New York high school senior who has a true passion for STEM. Helena has been a leader in numerous STEM activities and programs and is a member of SWENext, a K-12 program with the Society of Women Engineers (SWE)—a She Can STEM nonprofit partner—that is designed to empower females under the age of 18 to prepare for careers in engineering and technology. The Ad Council is joining Blackbaud on GivingTuesday to recognize how collaboration across corporate sponsors, nonprofit partners, individuals, technology partners, like Blackbaud, and the Ad Council plays a critical role in delivering campaigns and programs that create lasting impact.

Additionally, on GivingTuesday, Blackbaud is launching The Explorer by The Blackbaud Institute, which provides a complete knowledge base of up-to-date information and statics about social good. This unique, robust resource, which is available free, provides social good organizations with the data, content, thought leadership and best practices needed to help guide and drive a yearlong giving strategy and tips on how to leverage important one-day giving campaigns, like GivingTuesday. The Explorer gives users the ability to easily and quickly search and access the social good statics and best practices that matter to them by pulling the latest data and trends from the sector's most credible resources into one easily navigable resource.

Watch Blackbaud and its special guests live from the Nasdaq MarketSite as they ring in the eighth annual GivingTuesday and celebrate the true impact of giving.

