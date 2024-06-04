Blackbaud Enables Pro-Code and Low-Code Social Impact Tech Developers at bbdevdays

Blackbaud's Annual Developers' Conference Will Help Social Impact Organizations Explore Ways to Automate and Extend Their Blackbaud Solutions with New Tech Innovation

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, kicked off bbdevdays, its annual developers' conference, this week showcasing technology innovation as well as customer and partner achievements. This three-day, virtual event celebrates and supports developers of every skill level and explores ways to automate and enhance Blackbaud solutions, providing a forum for inspiration, connection and skill building.

"bbdevdays is a conference by our developer community, for our developer community, which is now more than 12,000 strong," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud. "This gathering showcases our customers and partners, and all they are doing to expand what's possible for social impact organizations. We're proud to unleash their potential through our open ecosystem and our commitment to bringing cutting edge technology and responsible AI to the sector."

With this event, Blackbaud is building on innovation momentum, as the company continues rolling out new updates and features to help social impact organizations customize and extend their software for their unique needs. Recent momentum includes:

New AI capabilities for Blackbaud products, with a continued focus on the company's Intelligence for Good® strategy and recent recognition for the company's AI focus

Increased security options with total database encryption now available for Blackbaud CRM™, Blackbaud Altru®, Blackbaud's K-12 education products, and many other products across the Blackbaud portfolio

Trailblazing enhancements for Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®, including new Standard Reports and Query APIs

Modernized SKY APIs® for Blackbaud Grantmaking™ that provide a host of possibilities for connecting to solutions like accounting platforms and productivity tools

An expanded School API to give K-12 schools more capabilities, choice and extensibility to manage everything from admissions to health services with partners like Ubiq, BrightArrow and August Schools

At bbdevdays, attendees will explore conference sessions, developed by both industry leaders and Blackbaud experts, covering topics such as:

Leveraging AI and automations to increase efficiency and accuracy

Cybersecurity for low-coders

When and how to build customizations

Extending solutions using Blackbaud SKY APIs and UX components

A variety of demos on how to get the most out of Blackbaud solutions

Supporting the Developer Community

Through bbdevdays, Blackbaud will celebrate its developer and partner community with awards, grants, and a spotlight on early-stage software companies that are extending Blackbaud's software with new innovation:

Innovation Awards: Blackbaud will recognize the contributions of two developers in the social good community with its Innovation Awards and will select three individuals to receive an Innovation Grant to help bring bold ideas to life for the community and publish/share them online for all.

Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program: Startup founders will showcase their unique integrations with Blackbaud products in dynamic sessions covering AI innovations, SKY API tools, and Raiser's Edge NXT solutions, highlighting the transformative potential of these technologies.

About the Conference

Keynote speakers include Kristen Jordan, business innovation lead at Amazon Web Services; Eddy Krumholz, techology fellow for Deloitte Consulting; and Ashimi Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Dreami and Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program graduate. In addition, the conference will provide mainstage presentations from Blackbaud executives and product experts, track sessions led by customers and partners, and skills labs that offer creators a chance to practice building both low-code and advanced solutions.

Premier event sponsors include BrightVine Solutions, DNL Omnimedia, Microsoft, Sentinel Consulting and Print Your Cause.

To learn more about bbdevdays, register, or access content replays on demand, visit blackbaud.com/bbdevdays.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

