Blackbaud Named One of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that it has been named to Forbes' 2019 list of the Best Employers for Diversity for the second consecutive year in the IT, Internet, Software & Services category.

"Blackbaud is proud to once again be recognized by Forbes for its ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion," said John Mistretta, executive vice president, Human Resources at Blackbaud. "Providing our worldwide employees with a diverse and inclusive environment is not just the right thing to do, it helps us better serve our diverse customer base and spark innovation. While we are proud of the equal gender balance in our workforce, we know that our work is far from done and we look forward to continually enhancing our diversity efforts into the future."

Blackbaud's diversity program is a focused and continually expanding effort, spanning education, awareness, recruitment, empowerment, community involvement and financial support. In 2018, Blackbaud was named to Forbes' "America's Best Employers for Women" list and one of the AnitaB.org 2018 Top Companies for Women Technologists. The company was also named one of Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" for the third consecutive year in 2018.

The top 500 of America's Best Employers for Diversity were chosen based on an independent survey from a representative sample of 50,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The list is a ranking of employers across all industries, based on surveying thousands of employees and examining employer diversity policies, as well as diversity in executive suites and on boards. View the full listing here.

