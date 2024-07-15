Blackbaud Named One of America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 by TIME

Ranking Based on Employee Satisfaction, Revenue Growth and Sustainability Transparency

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has been awarded on TIME's inaugural list of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies. The award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"Blackbaud is committed to fueling impact––for our customers, our employees and our communities," said Maggie Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "This recognition speaks to our incredible team that shows up every day and is powered by purpose. Our remote-first workforce approach is helping us continue to support employee wellbeing, drive outcomes for our customers, and reduce our environmental impact––all of which make us one of the best mid-size companies in America. We are proud to be honored on this list."

America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 were identified based on criteria for employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency. Statista evaluated all companies that operate in the United States and generated at least $100M in revenue but less than $10 billion in 2022 or 2023.

Learn more about Blackbaud's commitment to a remote-first workforce approach and the benefits of that approach here. To learn more about how Blackbaud is fueling change through its practices, commitments and technology, view the 2023 Blackbaud Impact Report here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

