Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services

"Many of the world's leading enterprise nonprofits and other social good organizations have seen tremendous value-add from Blackbaud's managed services offerings," said Walter Loiselle, Blackbaud's senior vice president of customer operations. "As a customer champion who is relentlessly committed to helping them grow and scale their missions, Susan Connors was directly responsible for the expansion of our offerings and the increased demand for them over the last two years. Now, as president and general manager of Managed Services, she will again expand our industry-leading offerings to bring new value to customers, large and small."

Connors brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in data sciences, services, support, operations and direct marketing prior to her leadership role at Blackbaud. Prior to joining the company in 2016, Connors served as senior vice president and general manager of data services, as well as senior vice president of operations, at Zeta Interactive. During her time at Zeta, she led its separation from eBay and the integration into Zeta for a 400-person division to include conversion of systems, services, and support of $75 million in revenue and more than 120 accounts. Prior to Zeta, she served in senior leadership roles for companies including eBay, Quaero, Merkle Inc. and Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing.

"As social good organizations face challenges in scaling and managing their database, fundraising and engagement operations, it becomes much more cost effective for them to leverage the innovative tools and expertise offered by Blackbaud's Managed Services," said Connors. "I look forward to providing customers with greater value as an extension of their teams, while also helping to grow and expand Blackbaud's portfolio of services."

Connors has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance from George Mason University, and is currently a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI) and Worchester County Beekeepers Association.

For more information about Blackbaud Managed Services, visit https://www.blackbaud.com/nonprofit-direct-marketing/managed-services.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com.

