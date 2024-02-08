Blackbaud Raises Awareness for Heart Month Through Ongoing Partnership with the American Heart Association

Through Partnership, Blackbaud Invests in Employee Wellbeing and Community Health

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today shared ways the company and its employees are recognizing American Heart Month in February through an ongoing partnership with the American Heart Association, the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.

Blackbaud has been an American Heart Association community health sponsor since 2019, supporting the organization's community education, outreach and prevention programs. As part of this partnership, last year, Blackbaud sponsored the installation of a hands-only CPR kiosk in Charleston, S.C., where the company is headquartered, to help train the public on the simple steps that can save lives.

"At Blackbaud, we place importance on the total wellbeing of our employees, which includes emotional, physical, social, intellectual and financial health," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "By partnering with the American Heart Association for Heart Month, we are helping to instill health and wellness habits that lead to better overall employee wellbeing while also driving impact in our community."

Blackbaud leads quarterly wellbeing challenges for its global employees that focus on physical and mental health. For Heart Month, Blackbaud will run a four-week challenge focused on helping employees create and maintain healthy habits related to nutrition, exercise, preventative care and emotional health. Each week employees will track three activities in order to complete the weekly goal, and at the end of the four-week program, twenty iHealth Home Blood Pressure Cuffs will be given out to participants through a random drawing.

As part of its ongoing partnership with the American Heart Association in South Carolina, Blackbaud will sponsor Charleston-based employees to attend a local "Go Red for Women" luncheon in May in support of the cause and to help raise awareness of the disproportionate effects of heart disease on women. Employees are also encouraged to attend the association's local "Heart Walk" in February and the "Heart Ball" in May.

Blackbaud is a company of people powered by purpose. To learn more about the ways Blackbaud gives back, visit https://csr.blackbaud.com/.

