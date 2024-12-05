Blackbaud Recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 List

This Recognition Highlights Blackbaud's Commitment to Social Responsibility for the Fourth Consecutive Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for the fourth consecutive year. Blackbaud is one of 600 companies on the list, which recognizes U.S.-based companies for their commitment to making a positive global impact.

"We're honored to be named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list for the fourth year in a row," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "Blackbaud had an incredible performance this year, ranking 15th in the extremely competitive Software industry. We create essential software, but above all else, we're committed to accelerating social impact and driving value for all our stakeholders. We're proud to be recognized for the efforts of our team."

Over the past year, Blackbaud has advanced its environmental, social, and governance priorities, continually improving business practices, setting high standards and reporting with transparency. Blackbaud's key priorities include people and culture, fueling social impact, driving climate solutions and governance and data responsibility. And, as part of its commitment to Intelligence for Good®, Blackbaud is delivering AI that's accessible, powerful and responsible to help the social impact sector go further, faster.

Earlier this year, Blackbaud was recognized on Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2025 list and was named one of America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 by TIME. Blackbaud's most recent ESG report details its commitment to fueling social impact.

Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to evaluate the top 2,000 U.S. public companies by revenue. Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports and other reports, as well as an independent survey of more than 26,000 U.S. consumers. The KPIs focused on company performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) areas, while the independent survey asked citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The full list of America's Most Responsible Companies can be viewed here.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management.

