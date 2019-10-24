Blackbaud Releases Second Annual Social Responsibility Report

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today released its second annual Social Responsibility Report, which provides an in-depth look at the company's global social responsibility, governance, ethical practices and dedication to sustainability.

Blackbaud is here to help good take over, and that higher purpose starts with the company's own team. Blackbaud serves millions of users in more than 100 countries, providing cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence that empower and connect people to drive impact for social good. The organizations and individuals using Blackbaud technology raise, grant and invest more than $100 billion in their programming each year.

The 2019 report highlights key environmental, social and governance (ESG) accomplishments the company has made over the past year.

"We're proud to support people and organizations working to build a better world–and we want them to be proud of us, too. Remaining transparent and accountable is a huge part of that as we work together to help good take over," said Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud president and CEO. "A year after releasing our first Social Responsibility Report, we're continuing to think critically about our responsibilities as a technology provider, employer, public company, environmental steward and member of the global community, as well as challenging ourselves to do more."

Key accomplishments from the past year include:

Blackbaud fosters a company culture consistent with its higher purpose, as evidenced by its employees' commitment to social good – 89% of Blackbaud employees have volunteered in the past year; employees participate in Blackbaud's matching gift program 2.2 times more than the national median; and one in four employees serves on a social good board or committee.

Blackbaud donates 3% of its pretax profit. And, nearly half of Blackbaud's charitable donations represent the company's commitment to education, peace and justice and ending poverty.

An early adopter of industry-leading cybersecurity and data privacy standards, Blackbaud's cybersecurity team reflects 400 years of combined experience, including service in key government offices and Fortune 500 companies. This year, Blackbaud launched the Consumer Privacy Centre of Excellence, a collective of subject matter experts from different departments, all trained in privacy and how to access data uses within their respective departments.

In June 2018 , Blackbaud opened its new world headquarters and achieved LEED Gold status from the U.S. Green Building Council. Since then, Blackbaud has made strides in doing even more to create a sustainable work environment, including:

Ensuring the best air quality with the least energy consumption.



Capitalizing on natural light to reduce the number of fixtures by 30% when compared with conventional design standards.



Using 20% less water than a typical highest-class office building.



Operating with 30% more energy efficiency than a typical building of its class.



Diverting as much waste as possible from the landfill. In 2018, Blackbaud diverted 16 tons of waste, 156 tons of recycling and 26 tons of compost.

"Social good is at the heart of who we are as a company, an employer and a brand," said Rachel Hutchisson, VP of corporate citizenship and philanthropy at Blackbaud. "Our CSR strategy is focused on ensuring we're not only powering an Ecosystem of Good® at Blackbaud, but actively participating in–and furthering–that ecosystem."

