Blackbaud Releases Virtual Prayer Wall Technology for Churches

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announces the availability of its Prayer Wall technology, which enables congregants to share prayer requests online and support others' prayer needs. This new capability was fast-tracked during COVID-19 to meet churches' needs as they transitioned their congregations to remote environments.

"We are encouraging every member to go and pray each day for the requests that are submitted," said Joshua Geer, education minister, Retta Baptist Church. "Our people love being able to submit prayer requests so easily and to see how many people are praying for them through the tally feature. I think this is one of the most brilliant features of Blackbaud Church Management™."

The Prayer Wall capability, available now at no additional cost through Blackbaud Church Management, further extends Blackbaud's robust church management capabilities connecting the whole church through one seamless platform. With this new technology:

Congregants can view recent prayer requests and the number of prayers made for a request. After congregants pray, they click a button to indicate their support.

Congregants can choose whether their request is private or public with only church admins being able to view private requests.

Prayers can be shared anonymously.

"We've seen quick adoption of the Prayer Wall capability, indicating this technology was something churches wanted and needed during this time," said Blackbaud Chief Products Officer Kevin McDearis. "The Prayer Wall capability seamlessly integrates with a church's website creating a virtual community where congregants can share requests and support one another. This is just one more example of the rapid innovation we've produced to support our customers' evolving needs during the pandemic."

For more information about Blackbaud's Cloud Solution for Faith Communities, visit Blackbaud.com/who-we-serve/faith-communities.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

