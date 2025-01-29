Blackbaud Supports Center for Disaster Philanthropy to Foster Disaster Response and Resilience in Global Communities

Multi-Year Gift Will Help Strengthen Communities' Ability to Withstand Disaster and Recover Equitably

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced that its 2025 annual major gift will support the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), a nonprofit organization that helps individuals, foundations and corporations increase the effectiveness of their philanthropic response to disasters and humanitarian crises.

CDP is the only full-time resource dedicated to helping donors maximize their impact through expert resources, community-driven grantmaking and philanthropic consulting services to improve individual, family and community resiliency after disasters.

"As we witness multiple disasters and humanitarian crises every year, Blackbaud has chosen to further partner with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to support impacted communities and to help build future resilience," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "Throughout our forty-plus years, we have prioritized giving back to our communities and have consistently responded in times of disaster that impact our employees and customers. By supporting CDP, we are prioritizing disaster response resources not only for our own employees, but also for the broader communities where our people live and work, and where our customers operate."

"Disaster recovery is not only about the restoration of structures, systems and services – although they are critical," said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of CDP. "A successful recovery is also about helping individuals and families rebound from their losses and sustain their physical, social, economic, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. Through the support of major gifts like this one from Blackbaud, CDP can help minimize the impact of disasters, support long-term recovery efforts and increase a community's ability to thrive."

Blackbaud's donation will be structured as a multi-year contribution to CDP to facilitate an ongoing partnership. The funds will support disaster recovery in impacted areas, as well as provide support for CDP's mitigation and preparedness efforts, which focus specifically on how communities prepare for disasters and rebuild for the future. Blackbaud will engage employees through informal, educational webinars with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, covering topics like Disaster Philanthropy 101 and Disaster Preparedness.

This annual gift follows Blackbaud's donations in previous years to Crisis Text Line, five organizations focused on supporting workforce development for underrepresented youth globally, the American Heart Association, and the International African American Museum. Learn more about Blackbaud corporate social responsibility at https://csr.blackbaud.com/.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions, and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

