Blackbaud Supports Crisis Text Line to Help Fund the Nonprofit's International Expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced that its 2024 annual major gift will support Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support. Currently, Crisis Text Line serves anyone in the United States (including Puerto Rico) in both English and Spanish, and works with affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Blackbaud's donation will be utilized for the organization's plans to expand its service into Latin America and Australia with the goal of providing critical mental health support to more people globally.

Since Crisis Text Line's launch in 2013, the organization has supported more than 12 million conversations globally, connecting more than 65,000 trained volunteer crisis counselors to texters in emotional distress. Only 19% of texters have access to professional mental health support, and 25% say they don't have anyone else to talk to. Crisis Text Line is a unique platform for teens in particular, as 88% of teens in the U.S. have or have access to mobile phones, and 90% of teens communicate via text messages. Individuals seeking mental health support through Crisis Text Line can text HELLO to 741741 to reach a live volunteer crisis counselor, at any time and for no cost.

"Mental health is one of the most critical and important issues our society faces today," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "By supporting Crisis Text Line, we are prioritizing mental health resources not only for our own employees, but also for the broader communities where they live and work, making quality mental health care more accessible and reducing stigma for those in need."

Blackbaud places significant importance on providing total wellbeing benefits designed to help employees thrive while they help customers drive impact—this includes supporting the emotional, social, intellectual, physical and financial health of employees and their families. In addition, Blackbaud is educating students on the importance of mental health through the EVERFI® from Blackbaud course "Understanding Mental Wellness," a free, digital course that introduces students to the topic of mental health and the ways in which they can implement coping strategies.

"Expanding mental health resources internationally will not only help individuals in need but will also foster global resilience, understanding, and empathy," said Dena Trujillo, CEO at Crisis Text Line. "Thanks to our partnership with Blackbaud, we are building a foundation for a healthier, more compassionate and connected world."

Blackbaud's donation will be structured as a multi-year gift to Crisis Text Line to facilitate an ongoing partnership. Blackbaud will engage employees by raising awareness of the resources available to them through Crisis Text Line and by inviting representatives from Crisis Text Line to present to Blackbaud employees as part of team meetings and special events. In addition, Blackbaud will encourage employees to explore the opportunity to volunteer by becoming trained counselors for Crisis Text Line.

This annual gift follows Blackbaud's donations in previous years to organizations focused on supporting workforce development for underrepresented youth, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Project Drawdown. Learn more about Blackbaud corporate social responsibility at https://csr.blackbaud.com/.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, confidential, 24/7, high-quality text-based mental health support in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has engaged in more than 9 million crisis conversations and trained over 65,000 volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Crisis Text Line is committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

