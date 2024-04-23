London Marathon Runners Raise More Than $50 Million for Charity on Blackbaud's JustGiving® Platform

More than 1,700 Nonprofits Will Benefit from the Funds Raised

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is proud to announce a record-breaking year for London Marathon fundraising on its online giving platform JustGiving®, with more than £41 million ($50 million) raised so far—14% more than last year.

On Sunday, April 21, more than 18,000 fundraisers on JustGiving took part in the occasion, which is known as the world's biggest fundraising event. The funds are set to benefit more than 1,700 nonprofits, and it's anticipated that up to 20% more will be donated over the next few days.

"I am immensely proud of this significant milestone," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "The London Marathon is the world's single biggest fundraising event, and our JustGiving platform is an indispensable asset for thousands of fundraisers, helping to securely raise funds for the nonprofits and causes they are passionate about. I'd like to congratulate everyone who has taken part in the London Marathon and thank our amazing team at JustGiving for their hard work and dedication in supporting our charities, fundraisers and donors over this period."

Pascale Harvie, senior vice president of JustGiving® from Blackbaud®‍, added, "We have been astonished by the remarkable efforts of the more than 18,000 fundraisers who took part in this momentous event. It is difficult to put into words how much good will come from the staggering £41 million ($50 million) raised on JustGiving. This impressive sum will have a lasting and significant impact on the 1,700 nonprofits it was raised for and will change so many people's lives for the better. Congratulations to everyone who took part in the London Marathon 2024, and on behalf of all the nonprofits we partner with, thank you."

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About JustGiving® from Blackbaud®

JustGiving is the world's most trusted platform for online giving. We help people raise money for the charities and people they care about the most. In 2000, JustGiving.com began with one simple goal – to enable charities to receive donations online from anywhere in the world. Fast forward 24 years and over $9 billion has been raised for good causes in almost every single country in the world. JustGiving became part of Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good in 2017.

