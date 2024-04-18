Blackbaud to Transform the Future of Fundraising with Trailblazing Enhancements for Raiser's Edge NXT

End-to-End Updates in the Market-Leading Fundraising Software Include New Fundraising AI Tools and a Reimagined User Experience

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced a major wave of all-new innovation and powerful enhancements coming to its industry-leading fundraising software, Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®.

"Fundraisers rely on Raiser's Edge NXT to raise money, save time, and deliver remarkable outcomes for their organizations," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "We're excited to deliver cutting-edge innovations over the next year that will supercharge our customers' efficiency and outcomes at an unrivaled scale across the social impact community. This is the most popular and powerful software on the market today, and these enhancements will ensure fundraisers remain on the frontlines of innovation."

At this month's AFP Icon conference, the largest gathering of fundraising professionals in the world, Blackbaud gave advanced looks at new capabilities that are part of this end-to-end evolution. Forthcoming updates to Raiser's Edge NXT that will be available to all users at no extra cost include:

Powerful new fundraising AI to surface new donation opportunities, automate customer journeys to present the best next steps for cultivating valuable supporters, and generative AI to help fundraisers draft constituent communications—all based on Blackbaud's responsible Intelligence for Good ® strategy, with best-practice security principles built in.

to surface new donation opportunities, automate customer journeys to present the best next steps for cultivating valuable supporters, and generative AI to help fundraisers draft constituent communications—all based on Blackbaud's responsible Intelligence for Good strategy, with best-practice security principles built in. A streamlined Raiser's Edge NXT user experience backed by modern UX technology, thoughtfully reimagined for every player on the modern fundraising team, designed to bring teams together to achieve their most important outcomes, with 100% of critical workflows available in a single, unified view.

backed by modern UX technology, thoughtfully reimagined for player on the modern fundraising team, designed to bring teams together to achieve their most important outcomes, with 100% of critical workflows available in a single, unified view. Personalized productivity dashboards that will allow every user to focus on and prioritize their next actions and critical tasks. With all-new executive views, leaders will be able to make more nimble decisions. Fundraiser views will identify priority outreach and engagement opportunities to move major giving prospects toward mission-impacting gifts.

that will allow every user to focus on and prioritize their next actions and critical tasks. With all-new executive views, leaders will be able to make more nimble decisions. Fundraiser views will identify priority outreach and engagement opportunities to move major giving prospects toward mission-impacting gifts. Top-performing donation forms that offer fee-free processing to bring in more gifts and donors at less cost. Designed to prioritize the donor experience while saving organizations time and money, Blackbaud's optimized donation forms are mobile-first, display seamlessly on a website without the need to create a new webpage, and enable payment directly within the form. Intelligence built into these forms will be able to automatically adjust the "ask ladder" to achieve higher-than-average gift amounts based on donor data analysis.

Initial reactions to these enhancements have been overwhelmingly positive, with excited crowds at Blackbaud's AFP Icon expo booth viewing sneak previews.

Jeff Shaw, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Harris-Stowe State University shared, "Moving from a very outdated CRM to Raiser's Edge NXT was truly a game changer for us. We are so pleased to have such a robust fundraising solution containing a suite of state-of-the-art advancement tools, all in one simple user interface. Blackbaud does a stellar job of offering trainings, knowledgebase solutions, and an overall community of users that makes the adjustment to a new system less intimidating. We are excited for further enhancements coming and encouraged by what we saw from Blackbaud live at AFP Icon."

These end-to-end enhancements will be accompanied by a robust customer support and enablement commitment to ensure that users get maximum value from this evolution with minimum friction.

"Raiser's Edge NXT plays a major role in our customers' workdays, careers, and professional success, and we never take that lightly," said Todd Lant, chief customer officer, Blackbaud. "We're committed to ensuring that adopting these enhancements is easy for our customers, accompanied with the right training and support."

Organizations can learn about these upcoming enhancements and more at the Raiser's Edge NXT Product Update Briefing virtual event. The North American session is taking place Tuesday, April 30, at 2 p.m. ET, with additional sessions for the Europe and Pacific regions. Registration is available here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

