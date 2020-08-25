Blackbaud's Carrie Cobb Named Co-Chair of Giving USA Foundation Advisory Council on Methodology

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, announces today that its vice president and head of data intelligence, Carrie Cobb, has been named co-chair of the Giving USA Foundation Advisory Council on Methodology. This council provides the vital evaluation of the methodologies used within Giving USA: The Annual Report of Philanthropy, the longest running study of giving in America.

Blackbaud is a long-standing member of The Giving Institute and its charitable arm, Giving USA Foundation, which shares data and trends about charitable giving in its Giving USA Annual Report and in shorter Special Reports that offer in-depth examinations of current topics in philanthropy. Blackbaud's vice president of corporate citizenship and philanthropy, Rachel Hutchisson, is the immediate past chair of The Giving Institute, which is comprised of 55 for-profit firms that provide guidance and services to nonprofit organizations.

As co-chair of the Giving USA Foundation Advisory Council on Methodology, Cobb is charged with providing critical evaluation, feedback and insights on methodology of the annual report to ensure it is creating a robust, reliable and trusted resource for the social good community. Cobb has an extensive background in data intelligence and data science. She currently leads Blackbaud's data intelligence practice, where she is responsible for data strategy, analytics product management, data science and data stewardship across Blackbaud's robust solutions portfolio.

"I look forward to working closely with The Giving Institute as we work together to continually strengthen the methodology for this important resource that donors, fundraisers and nonprofit leaders have relied on for 65 years," said Cobb. "At Blackbaud, our vision is to power an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world and ensuring we're helping to produce the most comprehensive, accurate resource on charitable giving data is just one way we're supporting this vital community of change agents."

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud

Related Links

http://www.blackbaud.com

