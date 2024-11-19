BlackBerry integrates Avathon platform into AtHoc critical event management solution

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon, provider of the leading AI platform for industrial operations, has partnered with BlackBerry, enhancing the BlackBerry® AtHoc® critical event platform with its computer vision AI tool.

BlackBerry AtHoc helps organizations securely collect, validate and share information across channels to activate an immediate coordinated, multi-departmental response. Independent from enterprise IT networks, BlackBerry AtHoc provides operational resilience and secure messaging, even when primary communication platforms are compromised.

"AtHoc is the single source of truth for crisis management; we're making sure all relevant parties have every bit of critical information as soon as it is available, providing a best-in-class streamlined approach to incident response," said Jamie Mills, BlackBerry's senior director of global channel partners, carriers and MSPs. "Our use of Avathon's visual AI helps ensure that customers have all the data needed to make informed decisions in real time."

When integrated with existing CCTV cameras, computer vision AI technology provides real-time insights that allow users to understand and act upon whatever is happening in their environments. The product detects and classifies objects, scenes, and situations, enabling proactive decision-making based on real-time video data. With Avathon, BlackBerry AtHoc users can also anticipate challenges, mitigate risk, repair problems, and decide upon next-best actions once a current issue/situation has been resolved.

"With its capacity to identify, analyze, and alert in real-time, 24 hours a day, our solution amplifies AtHoc's next-generation proactive crisis-management capabilities," Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon, said. "Avathon's Industrial AI platform drives rapid response to critical Incidents."

About Avathon

Avathon, a leader in Industrial AI, extends the life of critical infrastructure while advancing the journey toward full autonomy. Avathon's Industrial AI platform empowers commercial and government customers with scalable, secure, and value-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and resilience across heavy industry.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 255M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media contact:

Jon Ross

Sr. PR & Communications Manager

Avathon

[email protected]

SOURCE Avathon