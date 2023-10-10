BlackBerry Partners with ServiceNow to Automate IT Operations

News provided by

BlackBerry Limited

10 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

BlackBerry UEM and ServiceNow Flow Designer integrations enable IT admins to automate a variety of otherwise manual device management tasks

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced they have partnered with leading digital workflow company, ServiceNow, to automate device management for organizations. The solution, which integrates ServiceNow's Flow Designer and BlackBerry® UEM, will help reduce administrative burdens on IT teams across the most frequently leveraged device management tasks while maintaining the highest levels of security. 

Available now in the ServiceNow Store, the new, certified integration automates tasks including user activations, policy configurations, device commands, and more. IT teams will be able to customize the UEM actions they would like to automate for a solution that is tailored to their organization.

"We are delighted to partner with ServiceNow and enable organizations to automate their IT operations," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, BlackBerry. "BlackBerry UEM and ServiceNow's Flow Designer are trusted around the world and across industries. This new integration will enable our customers to reimagine digital workplace productivity while continuing to enjoy the highest security posture."

"ServiceNow is pleased to welcome BlackBerry UEM to the ServiceNow Store," said Nick Tzitzon, Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer at ServiceNow. "BlackBerry's commitment to technology innovation and enterprise security is aligned with ServiceNow's. This partnership holds significant potential for our customers."

BlackBerry pioneered the enterprise mobility management industry. Today the company's solution holds the most security certifications in the industry and is the only UEM to be named 2023 Customers Choice by Gartner® Peer Insights™. For more information on BlackBerry UEM visit BlackBerry.com/UEM.

ServiceNow's Flow Designer enables businesses to create end-to-end digital workflows to automate operations and improve efficiency and experience. For more information on ServiceNow Flow Designer click here.

For more information on the new solution from ServiceNow and BlackBerry visit the BlackBerry blog, register for BlackBerry Summit, taking place on October 17, where speakers from industry, enterprise and BlackBerry will reveal the future of IoT, IT and Cybersecurity and showcase the latest BlackBerry innovations, and attend the Live on ServiceNow Welcome Webinar on October 24.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. 

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726868/BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

