BlackBerry Summit Speakers Announced

Thought leaders from around the world will assemble in New York to advance the future of the IoT, IT, and Cybersecurity

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today unveiled its lineup of guest speakers for BlackBerry Summit, the company's biggest event of the year. Taking place on October 17 in New York at the Conrad New York Downtown, BlackBerry Summit will bring together thought leaders in IoT, IT, and Cybersecurity and showcase the company's latest innovations.

John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry, will deliver the opening keynote, providing an update on BlackBerry's strategy and vision, and be followed by thought leaders from around the world, namely:

  • Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman Siemens, Chairman Northvolt, Board Member C3.ai, Former co-CEO of SAP
  • Honorable Dana Deasy, Board Member Deutsche Bank USA, SAIC, Chairman Intangic, Adjunct Professor Carnegie Mellon University
  • Sami Khoury, Head, Canadian Centre for Cyber Security
  • Kenneth Bible, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
  • Raj Thuppal, Chief Information Officer, Department of National Defence, Canada
  • Philipp Skogstad, President & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America
  • Sarah Cooper, General Manager Industry Products, Amazon Web Services
  • Máuhan Zonoozy, Head of Innovation, Spotify
  • Innocent Muhizi, CEO, Rwanda Information Society Authority, Rwanda
  • Zina Cole, Partner, and Wendy Zhu, Associate Partner, McKinsey & Company
  • Kristin Lee, Senior Features Editor, MotorTrend
  • Goldy Hyder, President & CEO, Business Council of Canada
  • Michael Tremblay, President & CEO, Invest Ottawa
  • Dr. Steven Gottwals, Technical Director Security Solutions, Adobe

"It is a privilege to host this distinguished group of customers, partners and friends, as guest speakers at BlackBerry Summit," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, Head of Sustainability, BlackBerry. "Their visionary perspectives on the future of the IoT, IT, and Cybersecurity, together with innovations from BlackBerry, will help shape and advance a trusted, hyperconnected world. The excitement is evident for a BlackBerry Summit experience that will enable our customers to confidently unlock business value in the digital era."

BlackBerry Summit will reveal the global trends that will shape the future of business in a world driven by rapid technological developments and affected by a digital trust deficit.  As well, attendees will experience new technologies for their IoT, IT, and Cybersecurity needs – including edge intelligence, AI cybersecurity, embedded systems, quantum solutions, edge-to-cloud platforms, and more.

To register, view the detailed event agenda, and be the first to know as we announce more speakers and event experiences, visit BlackBerry.com/Summit.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

