BlackBerry Unveils Agenda for BlackBerry Summit

News provided by

BlackBerry Limited

06 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

The technology event of the year will reveal the macro trends and next-generation innovations shaping the future of IT and IoT – from edge intelligence, AI, and GenAI, to cybersecurity, embedded systems, and more

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today unveiled the agenda for BlackBerry Summit, the company's biggest event of the year, which will take place at the Conrad New York Downtown on October 17, 2023.

BlackBerry Summit will reveal the global trends that will shape the future of business this decade, in a world driven by rapid technological developments and affected by a digital trust deficit.  As well, attendees will experience new technologies for their IT and IoT needs – from edge intelligence, cybersecurity, and communications solutions, to embedded systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI), plus more.

The new and expanded event, anchored around the theme of 'Trust', will bring together leading voices from around the world and provide a panoramic view into the company's strategy, through keynotes, sessions, demos, roundtables, and networking.

"BlackBerry Summit promises to deliver on your ask of us to connect more with BlackBerry, for innovations and partnerships that infuse trust into your digital transformation journeys.  The event will also reveal the macro trends to consider as you shape your business strategies," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Sustainability, BlackBerry.  "We are thrilled to unveil an agenda that will transform the IT and IoT ecosystems and enable our customers to confidently unlock business value in the digital world. From AI and GenAI, to edge intelligence, cybersecurity, and more, BlackBerry Summit will deliver a can't-miss experience."

Visit BlackBerry.com/Summit to explore the BlackBerry Summit agenda and learn more about the event.  Register now to secure your spot and to be the first to know as we announce more event experiences.

For the opportunity to become a featured sponsor email [email protected].

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726868/4257000/BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Also from this source

BlackBerry Unveils Agenda for BlackBerry Summit

75% of Organizations Worldwide Set to Ban ChatGPT and Generative AI Apps on Work Devices

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.